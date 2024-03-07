Car blocks tailgater from evading parking fees at HDB carpark, gets chased by enraged driver

Footage shows tailgater trying to chase after car after being blocked from evading parking fees

On Thursday (7 March), a video surfaced on the ROADS.sg Facebook page depicting a driver furiously chasing after another car at a Housing Development Board (HDB) carpark.

The clip shows the man tailgating the camcar, seemingly trying to evade parking fees at the gantry.

Commenters praised the camcar driver for their actions, saying that others should follow suit when encountering such “cheapos”.

Car stops tailgater from exiting without paying parking fees

The recording shows the camcar exiting a carpark at an undisclosed HDB estate.

Following very closely behind it was a silver Citroën, which the caption claimed was trying to avoid paying parking fees by tailgating the camcar.

This didn’t go unnoticed by the camcar driver.

After getting their CashCard scanned at the gantry, they deliberately stopped their vehicle for a moment.

It seemed they were doing so to block the driver behind them from getting away with free parking by tailing behind.

When he realised what was happening, the Citroën driver exited his vehicle and started chasing after the camcar, furiously shaking his fist in the air as the latter zoomed off.

Realising that his efforts to run after the camcar would be in vain, he stopped and walked back to his vehicle.

At that moment, the barrier came down, preventing him from exiting without paying his parking fee.

Running man sparks debate in Facebook comments

Netizens were quick to ridicule the tailgater in the video and praise the camcar driver for their actions.

Many said that other drivers should do the same to, in the words of this commenter, “teach a lesson to all these cheapos”.

One user urged people like the tailgater to just take public transport if they’re not willing to pay for parking fees.

However, there were a few who defended the man, even saying that the camcar should have let him pass.

Also read: M’sia-Registered MPV Allegedly Tries To Tailgate Out Of Redhill Carpark, Gets Blocked By Camcar

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.SG on Facebook.