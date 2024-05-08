Woman beaten by four men in attempted abduction outside home in M’sia

Woman in Malaysia beaten during attempted abduction

A woman sustained several injuries after an attempted abduction outside her home in Kulai, Malaysia.

Four men had allegedly dragged the woman to a nearby car and punched her repeatedly.

She managed to scream for help and escape after scaring away the men.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Men tried to drag her into a waiting car

According to the New Straits Times (NST), local police confirmed that the incident occurred in Taman Lagenda Putra, Johor, at around 9.30pm on Sunday (5 May).

The 47-year-old housewife was allegedly punched and dragged into a waiting car by four unidentified men outside her home.

In an attempt to break free from the clutches of her abductors, the woman began screaming for help while physically fighting off the men.

Her husband and neighbors soon rushed out after hearing her cry for help, subsequently scaring off the four men.

The woman then filed a police report after she was sent to the hospital.

Woman’s daughter shares incident online

According to China Press, the woman’s daughter took to Facebook to share about her mother’s experience.

She shared pictures of her mother’s injuries from the attack and added that her mother was allegedly molested during the assault.

The woman also sustained cuts on her lip, which required stitches.

The woman’s daughter expressed how lucky her mother was to have the strength to fight off her attackers and that the neighbors were around to scare them off.

She hoped that her mother’s experience would caution the public to be more aware of such attacks.

Police deny sexual assault allegations

Despite claims from the woman’s daughter, Kulai police chief Tan Seng Lee has denied the allegation that the victim had been sexually assaulted, according to Bernama.

He also warned the public to refrain from speculating on the incident as it could lead to unnecessary panic within the community.

“We are identifying those believed to be involved in the incident and the case is being investigated under Sections 363, 511 and 232 of the Penal Code,” he said.

He urged those with information regarding the incident to contact their nearest police station or the investigating officer R Arun immediately.

Police are currently working to identify the alleged attackers.

