Car enters wrong lane after turning at Kaki Bukit junction & drives against traffic flow

Car drives against flow of traffic after turning into wrong lane

On Tuesday (6 May), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of an incident involving a car at a junction in Kaki Bukit.

In the video, the driver of the red Kia is seen driving against the flow of traffic after entering the wrong lane.

Netizens have since called out the driver for not adhering to traffic rules and possibly endangering other road users.

Driver turns into wrong lane

According to SGRV, the incident occurred along Kaki Bukit Avenue 1 at 6.02pm on Monday (5 May).

Dashcam footage from another vehicle shows the car turning into the wrong side of the green divider from Kaki Bukit Road 3, subsequently driving against the flow of traffic.

However, instead of stopping immediately, another clip shows the car continuing to drive straight along the road.

It is unclear why the driver entered the wrong lane to begin with.

Netizens call out driver for recklessness

After watching the video, many Facebook users took to the comments to call out the driver for their wrongful actions.

Others were shocked that the driver continued driving even after entering the wrong lane.

Overall, most agreed that the driver should have stopped the vehicle as soon as they made the mistake.

According to the Singapore Police Force, driving or riding against the flow of traffic as indicated by traffic signs may result in a S$200 fine and six demerit points for light vehicles.

