Bus Enters Wrong Lane On Woodlands Causeway & Disrupts Traffic, Jam Cleared In 45 Mins

Bus Enters Wrong Lane On Woodlands Causeway, Strayed Into Motorcycle Lane

Amid the almost-perpetual jams on the Woodlands Causeway, some cars might resort to using the bus lane to get ahead of the queue.

However, it was a bus’ turn to enter the wrong lane in a recent incident at the Causeway.

It resulted in traffic being disrupted for at least 45 minutes.

ICA says bus entered wrong lane on Causeway on 25 Nov

In a Facebook post on Saturday (25 Nov), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said car and motorcycle traffic had been disrupted as of 7pm.

This was due to “an incident involving a public bus entering the wrong lane”, they added.

They told motorists to expect delays and advised them to cooperate with their on-site officers.

Bus in wrong lane on Causeway, supposed to be for motorcycles only

Photos shared by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed an SBS Transit electric bus with green livery seemingly at a standstill in the left-most lane of the Causeway.

At least two officers were next to the bus, with one appearing to be interacting with the bus captain.

Another photo showed a number of motorcycles behind the bus. A sign above clearly showed that the lane was for “motorcycles only”.

A photo shared by a netizen showed the other lanes seemingly free of vehicles.

Bus may have been involved in BusTech Grand Challenge

Some netizens saw the funny side of the incident, with one pointing out that the bus ironically displayed a “Thank you for giving way” sign on its back window.

Another commenter wondered in Mandarin how the bus managed to enter the motorcycle lane, given how narrow it is.

An eagle-eyed netizen, however, identified the bus as “the bus from ITE West”.

It turns out that the BusTech Grand Challenge — and the inaugural RailTech Grand Challenge — was held on Saturday (25 Nov) afternoon at the ITE College West Campus in Choa Chu Kang.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the event involved bus and rail technicians from public transport operators, as well as students from Institutes of Higher Learning, taking part in a number of challenges in order to showcase their skills and creativity in solving land transport issues.

Transport-themed Facebook page (buses[IN]gapore!) claimed that the bus that entered the wrong lane on the Causeway was involved in the BusTech Grand Challenge.

The bus was supposed to return to Seletar Bus Depot but accidentally ended up at the Causeway, the page added.

Traffic disruption cleared up in 45 mins

Thankfully, the traffic disruption was cleared up in 45 minutes, ICA said.

In an update on Facebook, they said car and motorcycle traffic had resumed normalcy at 7.45pm.

MS News has reached out to SBS Transit for a statement on the incident, and will update this article when they reply.

