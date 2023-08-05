3 S’pore Cars On Woodlands-Johor Causeway Told To Turn Back For Using Bus Lane

3 Cars Using Bus Lane On Causeway From JB To Woodlands Made To U-Turn

Navigating the Causeway between Singapore and Johor can be tricky, especially when there’s heavy traffic and you’re rushing to reach your destination. Perhaps in a moment of desperation, some drivers may resort to using the bus lane, which obviously isn’t for cars.

To stop such behaviour, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) deploys officers to instruct drivers to turn back if they’re in the wrong lane.

Several Singapore cars have already fallen victim to the regulation.

Cars in Causeway bus lane have to turn back

On Tuesday (1 Aug), Facebook page ROADS.sg posted a video of a traffic situation along the Causeway, where many cars were seen lining up to enter Woodlands Checkpoint.

The scene was apparently from the evening before, on Monday (31 July).

The clip began with cars rolling forward slowly, save for one in the rightmost lane seemingly about to make a turn.

An officer in a neon yellow vest with a whistle in his mouth stood in front with his left arm pointing out as if to direct the vehicle to exit the lane.

The driver complied, turning into the empty space in the next lane that leads back to Johor.

As the camcar moved forward, the perspective switched to the camera at the back, showing vehicles behind it.

At least two other cars behind the first car in the rightmost lane subsequently turned back too, following the officer’s instructions.

Not the first time authorities have redirected vehicles

Vehicles having to make the painful U-turn to rejoin the queue on the Causeway isn’t a new occurrence.

At least a few incidents have made the news before, with officers stepping in to redirect traffic.

While the frustration of being stuck in the congestion is understandable, there’s certainly no need to beat the queue. Doing so is not only unfair to others who obey the rules, but may also disrupt the flow of traffic in bus lanes.

Although there isn’t any strict enforcement currently, perhaps the authorities can consider it if the problem persists.

Do you think there should be stricter laws for using the wrong lane at the Causeway? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.