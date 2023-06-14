M’sian Driver Cuts Queue & Disobeys U-Turn Instructions On Causeway, Banned From Entering S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Driver Banned From Entering Singapore After Cutting Queue On Causeway

Drivers cutting queues on the Causeway and Tuas Second Link have been known to cause trouble to others every now and then.

So much so that this group was once called out for showing “little respect” for other road users.

Last weekend, a Malaysian driver was filmed driving dangerously and attempting to cut a queue on the Causeway.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has since taken action, banning the driver and vehicle in question from entering Singapore.

Malaysian driver cuts queue by using dedicated bus & lorry lane on Causeway

On Sunday (11 June), the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page posted dashcam footage showing the Malaysian driver’s dangerous actions.

In the clip, Malaysia-bound traffic along the Causeway is at a standstill.

However, a black Toyota Alphard with a Johor car plate suddenly accelerates along the vacant lane on the right.

According to the traffic Facebook page, the lane is reserved for buses and lorries.

Indeed, an AC7 cross-border bus was seen stopping behind the black MPV shortly after.

Officers in black attempted to block the car’s path, but the driver somehow found a way to squeeze through the safety cones.

ICA bans driver & vehicle from entering Singapore

In response to MS News‘ queries, an ICA spokesperson said it is aware of the incident on 10 June and has since identified the vehicle’s driver.

The auxiliary police officers in the video had reportedly instructed the driver to make a U-turn back to Singapore.

However, the driver failed to heed the instructions and continued driving forward dangerously.

In light of the transgressions, ICA has banned the driver and vehicle from entering Singapore.

A police report has also been lodged, and investigations are currently ongoing.

“ICA would like to reiterate that we do not condone the behaviour of errant motorists who deliberately disobey traffic rules. Such acts pose a safety hazard to officers and other checkpoint users and put them at risk,” said the spokesperson.

Enforcement actions will be taken against motorists who are caught cutting queues.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.