S’pore-registered car crushed after entire tree trunk & branches fall on it

A tree fell on top of a white car bearing a Singapore licence plate yesterday (13 April) and completely crushed it.

The vehicle behind the white car — whose dashcam captured the incident — was struck too, but not nearly as badly.

Footage of the incident has caused quite a stir online.

Falling tree trunk crushes Renault vehicle

In a post on Sunday (14 April), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV shared a clip of a tree falling onto a white car.

According to the post, the incident happened along an unnnamed road at about 4.18pm on Saturday (13 April).

A white Renault Megane, which appeared to be stationary, suffered the brunt of the fall as a massive tree trunk collapsed right on top of it.

The impact smashed the roof of the car in, as countless leaves and seemingly heavy and long branches fell all around it.

Some of the flying debris landed on top of the bonnet of the dashcam vehicle parked behind the car, with a fairly large branch striking its hood.

An image of the aftermath showed the portion of the white Renault near the front seats completely caved in.

Looking at the extent of the incident, some Facebook users wondered if the driver survived. Others pointed out that the car seemed to be parked by the side. With its brake lights not lighting up either, some users supposed that the driver was not in the vehicle.

Efforts are ongoing to determine the location of the incident.

At the time of writing, no news has emerged of any casualties.

