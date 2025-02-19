14 police reports filed against ‘serial scammer’ couple in S’pore who allegedly cheated vendors in retail scheme

Multiple parties file police reports against ‘serial scammers’ in Singapore

A couple in Singapore has come under scrutiny after multiple victims of their alleged scams came together to take action.

Previously accused of running a renovation scam, the serial scammers now face fresh complaints from some small business owners.

These newest victims were vendors of two retail projects organised by the pair under the business entity Fieldhouse.

Some 14 police reports have been filed against the duo — identified as Nina and Ezzy or Izzy — as of Tuesday (18 Feb).

One of the individuals who filed a police report shared anonymously with MS News that the victims have started a WhatsApp group chat for easier communication.

“Some other vendors may have reported them as well but we are not in touch,” she said.

Did not disburse money to pop-up vendor

The 26-year-old small business owner, who declined to be named, was first approached to participate in the event in November 2024.

She had received an invitation via Instagram to sell her products at the pop-up on a consignment basis.

While she did not notice any red flags at first, she became suspicious along the course of the event, which took place over two weeks in December.

“They kept over-promising and giving excuses,” said the business owner, noting that the organisers consistently failed to provide sales updates.

Though she received her sales money, the couple still owes her S$400 for a workshop she hosted as part of the event.

They claimed that they faced difficulties with HitPay, a payment solution for businesses.

As such, they were unable to disburse the payment to her.

According to Natalie, a former Fieldhouse employee who handled the event’s business relations, there were 18 vendors participating in the December event.

Out of this number, 14 were not paid on time as based on the agreement.

Meanwhile, she believes that five of these vendors have yet to receive their payments as of February.

Although Natalie handled “pretty much everything with Fieldhouse” — such as liasing with vendors, setting up the event space, and taking care of inventory — the couple was the one handling the financing.

Natalie, who also filed a police report, still awaits her salary from November to January amounting to S$3,300, excluding CPF contributions.

Long-term retail space did not materialise

At the same time, the couple was running a second retail project under Fieldhouse.

Several brands had committed to a long-term retail space at a venue known as The Pink House — which was supposed to be launched earlier this month.

The couple had collected rent from these brands, including Singapore clothing brand All Round Summer.

Natalie shares that rent collected for these brands ranged from S$400 to S$900.

When the retail space fell through, All Round Summer broke its silence on social media.

All Round Summer claimed that Fieldhouse did not secure the booked space, nearly resulting in the confiscation of its goods.

The management of the venue, Curbside Crafters, informed them that Fieldhouse had not booked the space for a long-term lease.

Instead, it had only secured the venue for just one day.

As a result, Curbside had to remove the items that were left abandoned at the venue. It told MS News last week that it was in the midst of returning the items to the affected vendors.

Failed to deliver on BTO renovation

The couple first made headlines as Studio Kalasan, when homeowner, Jeremiah Lim, engaged them to renovate his BTO flat in Dec 2022.

Mr Lim and his wife made numerous payments to the studio, however, nothing was done after three months.

Mr Lim eventually dropped the studio and took over the renovation works.

The studio owed Mr Lim and his wife more than S$130,000 for the undone works, which it said it would pay back via instalments.

Till date, Mr Lim has only managed to get back S$20,000 from the studio with the help of debt collectors.

“They also paid another S$2,000 to my lawyers before ignoring all the letters,” Mr Lim said.

Victims warn others about ‘serial scammers’

Several netizens have taken to social media to warn others about the serial scammers, urging them to be cautious when dealing with unfamiliar businesses.

Meanwhile, some affected individuals are calling the couple out in a bid to prevent others from falling for their scams.

According to an Instagram post by Natalie, the couple run several companies including Studio Kalasan, House of Garis, The Weekend Hangout, and Fieldhouse.

She also shared in her post: “We have to stop them before they go on creating new companies under different aliases and dragging more people into their ways.”

Another Instagram user @floristboi shared that he had lent money to the couple, purportedly to repay Mr Lim for the S$130,000 debt from the renovation scam.

However, the couple has since failed to repay the debt despite agreeing on a repayment plan.

MS News has reached out to them for comments.

