S’pore clothing brand claims it was scammed by organisers of pop-up, space allegedly not booked

S’pore clothing brand says it was scammed along with other brands involved in the pop-up

Singapore clothing brand All Round Summer has alleged that the organisers of a pop-up it agreed to join scammed them.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (9 Feb), it said the consultancy failed to book the space and their goods were almost confiscated.

Clothing brand signed on for pop-up due to launch on 7 Feb

All Round Summer, together with other brands, signed on for a “permanent” pop-up at a space called The Pink House along North Bridge Road.

Having paid the rental fee, it delivered its stock to the venue on 25 Jan, during the event’s soft launch ahead of the official opening on 7 Feb, it said.

However, three days before, the management of the space, Curbside Crafters, said it hadn’t been booked.

The consultancy had booked it for only one day but had overstayed without paying, it added.

Worse still, as no payment was made for the extra stay, Curbside confiscated all its goods as collateral, All Round Summer said.

Organisers claims tenancy agreement will be signed but management

When All Round Summer checked with the consultancy, it purportedly said that the pop-up would still launch on 7 Feb.

It also allegedly claimed that it was discussing a new tenancy agreement with Curbside, which would be signed soon.

However, Curbside denied that any tenancy agreement was being drafted and it hadn’t communicated with the consultancy since the previous week.

Clothing brand says it was scammed after being ghosted

With that, All Round Summer decided to withdraw from the pop-up and asked the consultancy to refund the rental payment.

Although it agreed to do this, no refund was forthcoming from 5-6 Feb even though it promised to send over the refund over these two days.

The company has ghosted them since then, All Round Summer said.

Clothing brand says losses significant after it was scammed

Thankfully, Curbside agreed to release its stock on Monday (10 Feb), the clothing brand said.

However, its losses are still “significant” as it’s a small brand.

The other brands involved in the pop-up are also victims, it added, and while they don’t have high hopes of getting back their money, they want to spread awareness of the alleged scam in hopes that justice will be served.

Jakarta-based business also claimed it was scammed

Louise Jewelry, a Jakarta-based business, has also claimed that it was scammed by those behind the same consultancy.

In a TikTok post last week, it said it collaborated with them on a previous pop-up last year and it was successful despite some hiccups.

However, it got nervous because the payment was repeatedly delayed for weeks.

After its payment finally came in, the business agreed to join the pop-up at The Pink House despite the payment problems the last time.

After the soft launch, Louise Jewelry said its customers found the venue closed although it was supposed to be open.

The consultancy gave excuses and the business started getting anxious messages from the other brands, saying they weren’t getting their payments.

Finally, Curbside reached out to Louise Jewelry days before the official opening on 7 Feb and, just like All Round Summer, it was told that the space wasn’t booked and the pop-up wouldn’t go ahead.

Curbside also said it last spoke to the organisers on 28 Jan and no attempt was made to rebook the space.

The items were thus confiscated.

In another TikTok post a day later, Louise Jewelry said it got its items back but the case was “still active” as many small businesses and individuals were still struggling with outstanding payments.

Curbside has also filed a police report about the consultancy.

Consultancy allegedly still reaching out to brands

According to Louise Jewelry, the duo behind the consultancy are still reaching out to local brand owners to sign contracts and send them stock.

To support this claim, it said more than one brand contacted them saying that they were about to sign a contract and ship their products — until they saw the TikTok. One had even advertised on social media about the event.

They expressed surprise that they were still reaching out to brands.

Same people believed to be behind interior design firm in 2023 case

Besides the consultancy, the same duo are also believed to be behind Studio Kalasan, an interior design contractor that failed to do renovation works despite being paid about S$130,000.

In a case reported by MS News in November 2023, Mr Jeremiah Lim said he made a total of 16 different payments between Dec 2022 and Apr 2023.

However, almost nothing had been done even after many months, leading him to dismiss them.

But the firm continued to owe them that amount of money, prompting Mr Lim to make a police report.

In a TikTok post last week, he updated that he had collected some payments from them but had not heard from them since August 2024.

