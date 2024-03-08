Tree collapses & blocks lanes heading towards National Stadium on 4th night of Taylor Swift concert

Fallen tree causes major roadblock on Nicoll Highway for several hours

On Thursday evening (7 March), three lanes heading towards the Singapore Sports Hub on Nicoll Highway were closed off following an obstruction by a fallen tree.

This affected many fans travelling to the National Stadium to attend Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert.

The accident resulted in an extension of the road closure until after Middle Road.

Singaporeans document situation caused by fallen tree on Nicoll Highway

At around 6.45pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) posted about an “obstacle on Nicoll Highway (towards Guillemard) after Java Road” on X.

At 7.11pm, the LTA reported of an accident at the same area.

One user shared a photo of a tree that had fallen on the road, blocking cars from moving forward.

Being brought to a standstill, netizens shared their experience of being stuck in traffic on social media.

In addition to the traffic congestion, the heavy rain made it all the harder to drive.

Some Singaporeans struck by the fallen tree

Lianhe Zaobao reported the fallen tree struck three cars.

A private hire driver told the paper that he was ferrying a passenger along Nicoll Highway when he heard a loud crashing sound.

Suddenly, a tree trunk hit his car, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Both driver and passenger were trapped in the car before a group of kind-hearted migrant workers came to remove the branches, allowing them to get out.

Bus routes altered due to bad traffic

SBS Transit also took to X to provide an update on changed bus routes during the roadblock.

It shared that Services 10, 10e, 14, 14e, 16, 70/70M, 196, and 196e had to be diverted due to the fallen tree. Three bus stops also had to be skipped.

According to The Straits Times, traffic resumed like normal at around 10pm after the tree and debris were removed from the lanes.

According to NParks, the fallen tree is the property of Golden Mile Tower. MS News has reached out for comment.

