CTE Tunnel Closed After Tree Falls On Car Near Orchard Road Exit, No Injuries Reported

CTE Tunnel Experiences Partial Closure After Tree Falls On Car

On Wednesday (19 July), the CTE tunnel towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) had to be partially closed after a tree crashed down on top of a car.

Images of the incident show the large tree on top of a white vehicle.

As a result of the closure, there was congestion in the area leading up to the Yio Chu Kang Road and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 exits.

Tree falls on car, leading to partial closure of CTE tunnel

Images of the scene were posted on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page on Wednesday (19 July) morning.

The OP shared a few pictures of the aftermath, one of which showed the tree in the middle of the road, having fallen over completely on top of a white SUV.

Another image also revealed a sign over the entrance of the tunnel informing motorists that the CTE tunnel was closed.

Motorists were to use the exit at Cairnhill instead.

Accident leads to heavy congestion

A few hours later, a netizen posted footage of what they witnessed on YouTube.

In the video, motorists had alighted their vehicles and were standing on one side of the tree, presumably waiting for assistance to arrive.

A Twitter user shared an image of the scene as well.

The crash ultimately led to traffic congestion, while the CTE tunnel remained partially closed.

At 9.18am, the Land Transport Authority posted about the incident via Twitter.

They shared that there was an accident in the CTE tunnel towards AYE before Orchard Road exit. As such, the tunnel was closed before the exit.

20 minutes later, LTA gave an update on the situation, stating that motorists would experience congestion until the Yio Chu Kang Road exit.

An earlier tweet stated that the jam stretched to the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 exit.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, according to The Straits Times (ST).

TODAY also noted that as of 4.30pm, all the lanes were open again.

