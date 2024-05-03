Residents creeped out by Freddy Krueger collectible hung outside Boon Lay HDB flat

Freddy Krueger collectible outside Boon Lay HDB flat cost more than S$200, owner says

Neighbours living in a Boon Lay have complained about a “frightening” and discomfiting sight that greets them every time they come home.

When the lift door opens, they would see a large, three-dimensional portrait of Freddy Krueger.

As it’s hung outside a flat facing the lift, it’s almost impossible to avoid seeing it.

Freddy Krueger figure seen as soon as Boon Lay lift opens

The macabre figure can be seen on the 17th floor of an HDB block in Boon Lay, reported 8world News.

It comes into view the moment the lift door opens — almost like a scene from a horror movie, according to reporters who checked it out.

The lifelike portrait comes complete with a potholed face and blackened teeth twisted into a terrifying expression.

For the uninitiated, the portrait depicts Freddy Krueger, the main antagonist in horror-slasher movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984).

The character has become a pop culture icon and appeared in toys, comic books, apparel video games. Krueger has also appeared in subsequent movies like “Freddy vs. Jason” (2003) and a 2010 reboot of “A Nightmare on Elm Street”.

Boon Lay residents frightened to see ‘Freddy Krueger’

Residents who see “Freddy” every day, however, have expressed fear at his presence.

A resident named only as Ms Wu (transliterated from Mandarin) told 8world that she first saw the figure one or two weeks ago when she returned home at night.

She was frightened as soon as the lift passed by the 17th floor and opened, she said.

As the portrait was so lifelike, she felt disgusted by it, and the fact that she saw it at night made her all the more frightened.

She believed the portrait had been up for some time, and thought it was inappropriate to place it in front of the lift as there were elderly people and children around.

Another resident, 60-year-old Ms Xie (transliterated from Mandarin), said the portrait has caused her to avoid using that lift.

She didn’t like it the first time she saw it, she added, and now she doesn’t like to take that lift as the figure makes her feel “weird and uncomfortable”.

Other neighbours are used to it

Other neighbours, however, have said they have gotten used to “Freddy”.

Ms Tu (transliterated from Mandarin), who lives in the unit on the same floor with her family, said it looked like Halloween decorations put up by neighbours who had recently moved in.

Though it looked scary and creepy at first, they got used to it after a while.

Another resident Zhong Qiujie (transliterated from Mandarin) said she was scared the first time she walked past it, but subsequently didn’t much of it.

Even her five-year-old child says “hello” to it when passing by, she added.

Residents described the owner of the portrait as a friendly guy who isn’t weird and gets along well with neighbours.

A resident said their nine-year-old thinks it’s funny and makes their floor more recognisable.

Owner eventually takes down portrait

When interviewed, the owner of “Freddy” said he spent more than S$200 to purchase the collectible.

Its price has now gone up to S$500, he added.

He likes to collect such things and hang them outside his unit, he told reporters.

However, he would take it down if his neighbours were scared of it.

He was later seen taking down the portrait to avoid disturbing neighbours.

Also read: Red Tampines BTO Gives Off Eerie Vibes At Night, Choice Of Colour Spooks Residents

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 8world News on Facebook.