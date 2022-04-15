15 Legit Telegram Channels In S’pore To Scroll Daily For 1-For-1 Promos & Deals

15 Popular Telegram Channels In Singapore

Whether you’re a Telegram newbie or veteran, your life will be made easier with nifty features offered by the popular messaging app, such as groups, channels, and bots.

Today, young Singaporeans have shifted to Telegram, where they can join channels of specific interests, such as guides to adulting in Singapore, attractive food promos, free beauty samples, new events/activities, student lunch deals, and 1-for-1 staycation deals.

Here’s a curated list of Telegram channels to join if you’re always looking for weekend activities or well-timed opportunities to save money.

🍲 @sgfooddeals – food deals & promos in Singapore

حلال @sghalaldeals – promos at halal outlets in Singapore

👩‍🎓 @sgstudentpromos – dedicated group for student deals

💐 @bengsflowers – floral exchange platform

💰 @sgadulting101 – your guide to adulthood

💋 @budgetbabes – beauty & fashion deals

👗 @lovetsgfans – marketplace for Lovet shoppers

🎡 @sgweekend – ideas for a fun weekend plan

🎬 @sgnewmovies – show & movie recommendations

👶🏻 @sgparenthings – family-friendly activities & parent deals

🚕 @sgcabcodes – verified cab promo codes

🎮 @techngames – free games & tech promotions

🙌 @sgpassiondeals – lifestyle deals for PAssion Card holders

✈️ @sgtravelpromos – travel & staycation deals

🏃🏻 @sgfitnesshealth – fitness & health-related activities

SG Food Deals – food deals & promos in Singapore

A channel dedicated to every Singaporean foodie so that you can keep tabs on the latest food deals in Singapore. You can also gain exclusive access to a list of free/discounted food, beverages and desserts you can claim on your birthday month!

Join here: https://t.me/sgfooddeals

SG Halal Deals – promos at halal outlets in Singapore

Deals at halal-certified places can be hard to come by. But following the right channel allows you to sit back and leave the hunting to SG Halal Deals. From food hawkers to restaurants, they keep you up to date with the latest halal promos and deals in Singapore.

Join here: https://t.me/SGHalalDeals

SG Student Promos – dedicated group for student deals

Students are probably the envy of most adults primarily because of the student specials they get to enjoy at popular places. Gen Z peeps can keep an updated list of ongoing student lunch deals in 2022 all in one place. Refer to this list for daily savings — but do note that students will require a valid student pass to enjoy these deals.

Join here: https://t.me/sgstudentpromos

BENGS FLOWERS – floral exchange platform

Gifting a bouquet of flowers to someone you love shouldn’t break your bank. If you’re looking to send flowers to make someone’s day, here’s a helpful platform to turn to. On lucky days, you can expect flash sales and great deals going as low as $15 for single-stalk rose bouquets.

Join here: https://t.me/BENGSFLOWERS

SG Adulting 101 – your guide to adulthood

Every adult needs a guide to their first BTO, insurance, credit card, and personal finance because these areas can be a tad complex to navigate if you’re going in blindly. This channel has a variety of easy-to-digest infographics so you can pick up life knowledge and skills every adult should have.

You can look forward to learning more about which credit card students can apply for, must-have insurance for every working adult, and how to get started on managing your personal finance — information that’s readily available in bite-sized pieces.

Start here: https://t.me/sgadulting101

SG Budget Babes – beauty & fashion deals

Constantly keeping your eyes peeled on the internet for the next beauty or fashion sale is a well-known habit among many thrifty women. If you’re someone who loves restocking your favourite skincare or getting that fancy dress you’ve been eyeing only when there’s a sale, this Telegram channel is for you.

Get notified on upcoming sales from favourite local brands, international brands, free samples, 1-for-1 deals, and promo codes.

Join now: https://t.me/budgetbabes

Lovet SG Fans – marketplace for Lovet shoppers

If you’re already familiar with our local fashion brand, Lovet, you’ll know how popular it is among Singaporean ladies. This Telegram channel lets you purchase or sell your Brand New With Tag (BNWT) Lovet pieces, trade with other sellers, or buy over their preloved pieces at a more affordable price. It’s a win-win situation for both parties.

Join now: https://t.me/lovetsgfans

SG Weekend Plans – ideas for weekend activities & events

After spending two consecutive years in Singapore without any travelling, it’s understandable when we run out of fresh ideas on what to do during the weekends. This Telegram channel brings you the latest events and activities on our little red dot. Look out for lobangs on guided tours to uncovering local hidden gems, such as water biking in Pasir Ris.

You’ll also be notified of money-saving deals and discounted activity/event tickets, all in one place.

Join now: https://t.me/sgweekend

SG New Movies & Shows – show & movie recommendations

Movie buffs in Singapore can have a community to call their own on Telegram too. This channel runs a poll occasionally among their community of movie-goers. Get a heads-up if a movie is highly recommended by viewers or if the latest trending Netflix show is worth catching.

Join now: https://t.me/sgnewmovies

SG Parent Things – family-friendly activities & parent deals

A tightly-knitted community of parents who want IN on discounted family-friendly activities, baby products, free trials on confinement meals, toys on sale, and parenting tips in general. Unlike SG Weekend Plans, this channel curates all activities and events that are specifically kids-friendly so that you’ll have a family fun weekend together.

Join now: https://t.me/sgparenthings

SG Cab Promos – verified cab promo codes

Cab promo codes are often fully redeemed in a flash because it’s an FFF – fastest fingers first – world out there — or it’s simply because they know the right platforms to follow. You don’t have to feel dejected for long, as you’re now poised to be in the know about verified cab promo codes via this Telegram channel. Hopefully, you’ll stand a better chance to claim them now.

Join now: https://t.me/sgcabcodes

SG Tech & Games – free games & tech promotions

The world of tech and gaming is filled with everyday wonders and unique worlds to explore. If you’re looking for free games to download or a good sale to check out for electronic devices, consider following SG Tech & Games today.

Join now: https://t.me/techngames

SG PAssion Deals – lifestyle deals for PAssion Card holders

If you are a PAssion Card holder, you’ll want to know all about the perks you are entitled to. Catch a whiff of the latest offerings from PAssion Card on this channel, such as online courses, fitness classes, useful lifestyle tips, and F&B or activity promotions.

Join now: https://t.me/SGPAssionDeals

SG Travel Promos – travel & staycation deals

Now that international borders have reopened, the long-awaited travel boom is finally here. This is the best time to scour for airfare deals, 1-for-1 staycation promotions, and discounted attraction tickets.

Join now: https://t.me/sgtravelpromos

SG Fitness & Health – fitness & health-related activities

Whether you’re kickstarting your fitness regime or thinking about leading a healthier lifestyle, this Telegram channel is all about adding value to your wellness journey. You’ll get notifications on discounted sportswear, free fitness trials, and recommended gadgets to track your fitness and health.

You can also gain access to gym membership promos, yoga bundle sales and even an updated list of cycling, hiking spots or new sports activities.

Join now: https://t.me/sgfitnesshealth

