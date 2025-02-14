SAF encik goes viral for cute V-day message

While Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) enciks are known for their stern and fierce demeanour, one encik shows that they can be as cuddle-worthy as a teddy bear in a viral Valentine’s Day message.

On Friday (14 Feb), the Singapore Army posted a reel on its Instagram page, featuring a stoic encik reciting various versions of the romantic “roses are red, violets are blue” poem.

‘Roses are red, violets are blue’ poem, encik edition

The clip starts with the encik being his encik best with perfect posture, perfectly ironed uniform, and a stern and emotionless expression. But despite his intimidating presence, the words coming out of his mouth were anything but.

Roses are red,

violets are blue.

My love for Singapore

will always be true.

As it was Valentine’s Day, the encik had plenty more love to share. While couples are busy gifting their significant others chocolates, this encik has chosen the best gift for his beloved trainees — the gift of good health.

In the next scene, young trainees can be seen exercising as the encik watches on. “The best form of welfare is tough training for you!” the encik said after the usual poetic opening.

“Yes encik,” his trainees shouted in unison.

Good health does not come only from exercise. In the next scene, the encik also stresses the importance of a well-balanced diet by saying that SAF’s cookhouse food is the “best for you”.

And then to inspire and motivate his trainees, the encik says: “Our country’s future depends on you!”

He briefly drops his stern and fierce facade in the final scene with his beret off. Despite his expression still remaining stern and emotionless, his words show his love for his trainees.

Roses are red,

violets are blue.

We may seem fierce

but we only want the best for you.

He ended the Valentine’s Day message with a finger heart gesture.

Encik’s V-day message gets warm response on social media

The clip quickly went viral, gaining nearly 4,000 likes in less than a day.

The response was warm, with many expressing support as well as cracking jokes.

One commenter referenced the stereotypical lines enciks would use to motivate trainees to run faster.

Another pointed out that while enciks typically have rough exteriors, they often care deeply for their trainees.

