Lorry driver in M’sia gets attacked by panther after getting out of vehicle to relieve himself

Lorry driver gets attacked by black panther while relieving himself on roadside

A 50-year-old lorry driver in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, was ambushed by a panther after he disembarked his vehicle to urinate by the roadside, reported Malaysian news site The Star.

Facebook page Negeri Sembilan Kini posted a 16-second captured on a passing vehicle, showing the driver falling to the ground as a panther sprinted back into the forest.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday (3 April) afternoon.

Driver sustained head injuries after panther attack

Faizal Izham Pikri, director of the Negri Sembilan Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department (Perhilitan), confirmed the victim was attacked “on the head” by a panther, which emerged from the forest.

The driver sustained injuries and was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Multiple photos circulated on social media showing the driver with his forehead and face badly bloodied and severely injured.

The injured driver also posted a selfie video to a Facebook group to warn other lorry drivers, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The big cat returned to the forest after the encounter with the driver.

Patrols increased in the area for the safety of passing commuters

In response to the incident, Negri Sembilan Perhilitan has increased patrols and arranged visits to the victim.

Mr Faizal also urged road users to remain vigilant when travelling through known wildlife corridors and to contact the authorities immediately if they encounter wild animals.

Featured image adapted from Negeri Sembilan kini on Facebook and Info Kemalangan & Bencana Malaysia on Facebook.