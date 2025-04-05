M’sia man’s body severed after plunging from 22nd floor of flat in Penang

man penang flat

International Latest News

Police found no evidence of foul play.

By - 5 Apr 2025, 2:59 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Man’s body severed after falling from 22nd floor of Penang flat

On Thursday (3 April), a man in Malaysia fell from the 22nd floor of a flat in George Town, Penang, hitting the wall of the overhead bridge connecting the building.

The impact caused his body to split in half, resulting in a gruesome scene.

Body hits the wall of bridge connecting to car park

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Xu Yaojun.

He was believed to have fallen from the stairwell of the flat, before striking the wall of the bridge that connects to the multi-storey car park, according to Malaysian news outlet China Press.

man penang flat

Source: China Press

Police were called to the scene at about 5.07pm to investigate, while firefighters assisted with the recovery of the body.

A hydraulic ladder truck was used to retrieve the remains from a height.

man penang flat

Source: China Press

The victim’s family visited the scene. One woman was uncontrollably crying while a young man tried to console her.

Police confirmed no foul play

Timur Laut deputy police chief Lee Swee Sake said that preliminary investigations revealed no indication of foul play, reports Free Malaysia Today.

The man was confirmed as a resident of Gat Lebuh Macallum.

man penang flat

Source: China Press

The body was sent to Penang Hospital for a post-mortem, while the case was classified as sudden death.

Also read: 20-year-old student in M’sia falls from 39th floor after scammer convinces her she’s wanted for murder

20-year-old student in M’sia falls from 39th floor after scammer convinces her she’s wanted for murder

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
  • More From Author