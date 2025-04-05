M’sia man’s body severed after plunging from 22nd floor of flat in Penang

Man’s body severed after falling from 22nd floor of Penang flat

On Thursday (3 April), a man in Malaysia fell from the 22nd floor of a flat in George Town, Penang, hitting the wall of the overhead bridge connecting the building.

The impact caused his body to split in half, resulting in a gruesome scene.

Body hits the wall of bridge connecting to car park

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Xu Yaojun.

He was believed to have fallen from the stairwell of the flat, before striking the wall of the bridge that connects to the multi-storey car park, according to Malaysian news outlet China Press.

Police were called to the scene at about 5.07pm to investigate, while firefighters assisted with the recovery of the body.

A hydraulic ladder truck was used to retrieve the remains from a height.

The victim’s family visited the scene. One woman was uncontrollably crying while a young man tried to console her.

Police confirmed no foul play

Timur Laut deputy police chief Lee Swee Sake said that preliminary investigations revealed no indication of foul play, reports Free Malaysia Today.

The man was confirmed as a resident of Gat Lebuh Macallum.

The body was sent to Penang Hospital for a post-mortem, while the case was classified as sudden death.

Also read: 20-year-old student in M’sia falls from 39th floor after scammer convinces her she’s wanted for murder

