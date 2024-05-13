Man missing after being dragged into Sarawak river by crocodile while fishing

Man missing after being dragged into river by crocodile in Sarawak

A man has gone missing after being attacked by a crocodile while fishing near a river in Pantu, Sarawak.

32-year-old Lawrence Adi Raynold was with his three friends when he was dragged into the river by the wild animal.

Rescue teams are working to find his whereabouts.

Attacked by crocodile while fishing with friends

According to the News Straits Times (NST), the attack occurred along Pantu’s Semeruang Bangkong River on the evening of Sunday (12 May).

Sin Chew Daily Malaysia reported that Raynold and his three friends walked about 40 minutes from a nearby longhouse to fish.

At around 5pm, Raynold entered the river to cast his net, but was suddenly bitten on the leg by an inconspicuous crocodile lurking in the waters.

His friends attempted to save him from the reptile, but they were no match for the crocodile’s strong grip. Raynold was subsequently dragged beneath the water and did not resurface.

They then rushed back to the longhouse and called for help.

Police and rescue team unable to find body

According to NST, the local fire and rescue department were alerted of the attack by the Sri Aman district police at around 7.30pm.

Upon arriving at the scene, Sin Chew reported that the authorities were unable to find the victim as it was dark.

Rescue operations were then halted and recommenced at 8am the following morning (13 May).

However, Raynold is yet to be found.

Featured image adapted from PGO via the New Straits Times and wildacad on Canva.