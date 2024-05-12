S’porean CEO David Yong has 4-storey villa & 11 luxury cars, says he’s ‘top 1% super rich’

Singapore businessman David Yong shows off his wealth in new Netflix series

Move over, Kane Lim — there’s a new Singaporean money man on Netflix.

This week, viewers of new Netflix reality show “Super Rich In Korea” were introduced to Mr David Yong, the self-professed “Singapore top 1% super rich”.

He has a four-storey villa in Singapore and 11 luxury cars across the world, among many other symbols of wealth.

David Yong has 4-storey villa with pool & lift

“Super Rich In Korea”, which premiered on Netflix on 7 May, depicts the lifestyles of rich non-Koreans living in the country over six episodes.

One of them is Mr Yong, 37, who told viewers in his very first piece to camera that he’s “Singapore top 1% super rich”.

As evidence, he pointed to his four-storey “villa house” in Singapore.

As with any mansion, it comes with its own swimming pool.

It also has a lift, in case four storeys is just too taxing to climb.

David Yong has 11 luxury cars

Mr Yong has a total of 11 luxury cars. Three of them, a Rolls-Royce, Porshe and McLaren, are in Singapore, he said.

Three others are in South Korea — another Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Carnival, possibly referring to the Kia Carnival multi-purpose vehicle.

Two more of his cars are in Japan and the rest are in Cambodia, he added.

He has a cash-counting machine in his apartment

In Seoul, Mr Yong has a no-less opulent abode — an apartment in luxury hotel Signiel Seoul.

To live here, he paid a deposit of 500 million won (S$500,000) and a rental of 20 million won (S$20,000), he said.

In the first episode, his friend and fellow “Super Rich In Korea” cast member, Italian Teodoro Marani, visited him and seemed impressed by the decor and the piles of branded goods.

He also noticed something that people would normally see at a moneychanger’s — a cash-counting machine.

Mr Yong explained its presence by saying that counting cash is “one of” his hobbies, adding:

Sometimes, cash is more convenient.

Giving a demonstration of how he uses the machine, he asked his friend whether such machines are used in Italy.

Mr Marani replied that they are, but he doesn’t have one in his house.

He’s the CEO of a multinational & a lawyer too

As for how he makes his money, Mr Yong is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Evergreen Group Holdings, a multinational with a range of businesses from timber to finance and real estate.

He’s the eldest son in a family that has been doing business in Asia for more than three generations, he said.

To manage his multiple businesses in Asia, he travels on a private jet “to save time”.

Educated at the University of Bristol, Mr Yong is also a registered lawyer with law firm Yong Seow & Lim Legal LLP.

As he loves K-pop, he arrived in South Korea three years ago to invest in the entertainment scene. He eventually pumped money into Attrakt, the agency that manages K-pop group Fifty Fifty, which held auditions in Singapore in March.

In fluent Korean, he said:

Korean entertainment in the best in the world.

He’s confident & says he’s handsome

Considering Mr Yong’s wealth and achievements, it’s not surprising that he appears to be supremely confident.

He says this confidence comes from making a lot of money and being “handsome to boot”.

However, his wealth and looks seemingly aren’t quite enough when it comes to the ladies.

In episode four, he goes on a double date with Mr Marani and two women, but struggles to match his friend’s effortless charm.

