Thai Express founder Ivan Lee owns bungalow worth over S$40M with Starbucks-inspired café & bowling alley

Local billionaire and Thai Express founder Ivan Lee recently showcased his property via a four-minute video on TikTok channel @aze.sg.

Costing more than S$40 million, the home comprises three storeys.

The massive property also houses a Starbucks-inspired café and a full-sized badminton court outside the building.

TikTok content creator Aze aka @aze.sg got a special tour of Lee’s bungalow and shared a clip of his visit on 26 March.

The video starts with Lee inviting Aze into the property while sharing that the bungalow spans three storeys.

The property has an outdoor area which includes a garage for multiple vehicles.

Taking Aze inside, Lee shows off a sprawling conference room and his living room, which has five sofas.

A hollowed-out design in the ceiling of the main interior allows sunlight to filter in.

A highlight of the space, though, has to be the Starbucks-inspired café, complete with the brand’s iconic logo and signage.

The video proceeds to show the basement, which has a bowling alley, claw machines containing soft toys and a pool table, among other amenities.

There’s even a small gym where Lee trains with a personal trainer who charges S$100 per hour.

For more leisurely activities, a private movie theatre with massage chairs allows residents and guests to relax while enjoying movies.

When asked how much the theatre’s construction cost, Lee told Aze that he spent about S$500,000.

Regular expenses for bungalow between S$8,000 & S$9,000

To look after the home as well as his family, Lee hires four helpers, one of whom attends specifically to his mother.

As for fees such as utilities and taxes for the property, he estimated: “It all adds up to S$8,000 or S$9,000.”

Lee’s bedroom is so huge that Aze described it as being bigger than his two bedrooms and one living room.

But just outside is a truly breathtaking scene of lush greenery that one can enjoy from a spacious rooftop area.

Besides his luxurious home, Lee has multiple vehicles including a Tesla for daily use, two motorcycles, and a BMW for when he goes out to socialise with friends.

A Rolls-Royce that is also parked in the garage is used by his driver to pick up people for social events.

Aze eventually concluded his tour by visiting the badminton court situated within the bungalow’s land space.

The area also contains a trampoline and a swing that seemed perfect for a casual hang-out with friends.

MS News has reached out to Aze for more information on the bungalow.

