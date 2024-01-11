K-Pop Girl Group Fifty Fifty Looking For New Members, S’pore Audition On 3 Feb

Fifty Fifty Holding Onsite Audition In Singapore On 3 Feb

Fifty Fifty, the K-Pop group behind the 2023 viral hit “Cupid”, is looking for new members.

Attrakt, the agency managing the group, is collaborating with Singapore company Evergreen Group Holdings to launch auditions across Southeast Asia in search of new stars.

Specifically, they are looking for female applicants living in the region who are 15 and above.

While they accept applications online, they will also be holding their only onsite audition in Singapore. It will take place at Orchard Central on 3 Feb.

According to the official audition website, Fifty Fifty is looking for talents who can sing, rap, or dance.

The audition is open to females residing in Southeast Asia, except Korea, who are at least 15 years old.

This means that those who are born in and before 2009 are eligible.

In terms of the necessary skills, the audition has two categories, from which applicants are to choose one.

The categories and their audition formats are:

Vocal / Rap — Perform for a maximum of one minute without music

Dance — Perform for a maximum of one minute with music

Fifty Fifty audition taking place at Orchard Central on 3 Feb & online till 10 Feb

The onsite preliminary audition will be taking place at Level 10 of Orchard Central in Singapore on 3 Feb.

Notably, Singapore is the only country where there will be an in-person audition.

Interested parties can register for the onsite session via an online form anytime between 11 Jan to 21 Jan.

Those who are not in Singapore, or are unable to be at the in-person session can apply for the online audition instead.

The online application lasts from 11 Jan to 10 Feb.

Applications will require a profile picture, a self-introduction video, as well as the relevant audition videos.

Finals to take place in Thailand in mid-February

Applicants who emerge successful in the preliminary auditions will then be able to participate in the finals, which will take place in Thailand on 17 Feb.

Per The Straits Times, the judging panel will include Attrakt’s chief executive Chun Hong-june and Evergreen CEO David Yong.

Currently, only one member, Keena, remains in Fifty Fifty.

Attrakt had previously terminated its contracts with the other members — Sio, Aran and Saena — back in October 2023 after some contractual disputes, ST reported.

As such, the winners of the auditions will form the new batch of Fifty Fifty members.

The winners will also undergo intensive training, as the group is targeting a debut in the second quarter of 2024.

Featured image adapted from @we_fiftyfifty on Instagram and Orchard Central on Facebook.