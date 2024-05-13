Van crashes into drain along Aljunied Road, contraband cigarettes reportedly found inside

Van seen partially lodged in drain along Aljunied Road with boxes behind it

Over the weekend, a van was involved in an accident on Aljunied Road.

Images posted online showed the vehicle had partially fallen into a drain, with several boxes on the pavement behind it.

The van was reportedly carrying contraband cigarettes.

Van ends up partially tipped into drain on Aljunied Road

Images of the accident were posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Sunday (12 May).

They showed a silver-coloured van after it ostensibly mounted the kerb and crashed through the railing along Aljunied Road.

It then ended up partially tipped into the drain, with its front tyres dangling over the edge.

Boxes lined up behind crashed van

Other images showed a number of boxes lined up on the pavement behind the van.

In one of the photos, it was apparent that one of the boxes had been partially ripped open and two smaller boxes resembling cigarette packets were placed on it.

There were also at least three police cars at the scene and a number of police officers. They looked to be inspecting the van, which had its back door open.

Van accident occurred on 12 May along Aljunied Road

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to an accident at about 3.10pm on Sunday (12 May).

It involved a van travelling along Aljunied Road in the direction towards Lorong 22 Geylang, before Merpati Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 4.40pm that day, and it occurred near the junction of Aljunied Road and Merpati Road.

Van driver sent to hospital, then arrested

As a result of the accident one person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF said.

That person, a 44-year-old van driver, was conscious when he was sent to hospital, SPF said.

He was subsequently arrested for traffic-related offences.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Van contained duty-unpaid cigarettes: Customs

However, Singapore Customs told The Straits Times (ST) that the police alerted them to the incident.

The van contained duty-unpaid cigarettes, it was quoted as saying.

Singapore Customs’ investigations are also ongoing.

Boxes loaded into Customs vehicles

Eyewitnesses told Shin Min Daily News that they observed law enforcement officers loading boxes into Singapore Customs vehicles.

The boxes were believed to have been seized from the van.

A police dog was also seen sniffing around for clues.

The van’s rear window was covered in many layers of plastic wrap, making it difficult to look into the interior.

It was towed away only at about 7pm.

