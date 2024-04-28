Hari Raya song played by marching band during Istana Changing of Guards Ceremony

Classic Hari Raya song played by marching band heading to & from Istana

Besides Hari Raya decorations and treats, folks in Singapore had another reminder of the festive occasion in the form of a marching band playing a classic celebratory song.

The surprising scene drew the attention of crowds along Orchard Road on 7 April, during the Istana’s Changing of Guards Ceremony.

Videos of the event have been circulating online and gaining much traction.

SAF Band plays ‘Selamat Hari Raya’ by Saloma during march

According to The Istana’s website, the Changing of Guards Ceremony is typically held on the evening of the first Sunday of the month.

For this month, that date fell on 7 April, which was three days before Hari Raya on 10 April. That day, officials in various military uniforms including members of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) band marched along a stretch of Orchard Road, passing by 313 @ Somerset and Orchard Central.

Instead of a typical marching tune, they began with the song ‘Selamat Hari Raya’ by Saloma, which celebrants frequently play during the eponymous holiday.

The instantly recognisable tune played by the marching band drew the attention of many passers-by who stopped to witness the unique sight.

YouTuber Vicarious Walker managed to capture the SAF band marching along Orchard Road, playing both the Hari Raya tune and what sounded like a typical marching song.

BERITA Mediacorp shared a TikTok video of the same event by user @mattaabiko which has garnered more than 800 shares on Facebook in less than a day.

Also read: M’sian man invites 45 friends to Hari Raya open house but only a few guests show up

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Vicarious Walker on YouTube.