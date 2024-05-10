Melted ice cream cakes spotted at NEX ice cream parlour, Redditors find it relatable

Melted ice cream cakes spotted at ice cream parlour in NEX

Many residents in Singapore have found the sweltering heat in Singapore unbearable of late, and it seems even frozen sweet treats aren’t spared.

In a recent video posted on the Singapore SubReddit, ice cream cakes at Baskin-Robbins’ outlet in NEX were apparently seen melting in their display cases.

Melted ice cream cakes allegedly seen at Baskin-Robbins in NEX

The 11-second video shows the misshapen cakes in the store’s transparent display case.

On closer inspection, it appears some were on the verge of slipping off the racks.

A few of the cakes had even melted to the point where they were staining the glass surfaces in their liquid form.

In the caption of the video, the OP quipped, “Well, at least we know their cakes are 100% ice cream.”

Redditors suggest it might be due to temperature of display case

The melting cakes seemingly left Redditors on the Singapore SubReddit bewildered and stunned.

One user suggested that the cakes could have melted as the interior of the display was too warm.

Another Redditor said that such a sight is not unique to Singapore. They claimed to have witnessed a similar phenomenon at a Baskin-Robbins outlet in Johor Bahru (JB).

There were also those who sympathised with employees at the eatery, stating they have quite the task ahead when cleaning the display case.

MS News has reached out to the OP of the post and Baskin-Robbins Singapore for more information on the incident.

Also read: S’pore UV Index hits extreme levels again on 30 March, high heat stress at 2 locations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.