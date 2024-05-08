Thai punter wins lottery for the first time but drops ticket into drain, official dives into sewer to retrieve it

Thai woman loses lottery ticket in the drain, official retrieves it

Much like how toast always seems to land butter-side down, whenever you’re handling something precious, that’s when you’re most likely to drop it. One Thai woman got hit with this type of misfortune hard.

She loses her first-ever winning lottery ticket into a drain. But luckily, officials were ready to help and even dove into the sewer to retrieve it for her.

Loses her winning lottery ticket while on the way to cash it out

One Thai woman’s luck went on a real roller coaster ride on Sunday (5 may). After discovering that she had a winning ticket, she made her way to cash it out.

This was her first time to ever win the lottery. According to Sanook, the 54-year-old was about to win ฿4,000 (~S$146.54).

She stopped to get some drinks along the way and that’s the exact moment when her luck turned on its head.

While getting her wallet from her pocket, her lottery tickets slipped out of her pocket. One of them was the winning ticket.

She quickly tried stomping on the ticket to keep it from flying off, but it was windy. The ticket could’ve flown in any other direction, but instead, it fell into the only spot that she wouldn’t be able to reach on her own: down the drain.

Officials to the rescue

The woman became distressed, which caught the attention of some nearby government officials.

When asked, she told them that she’d lost her winning ticket. The very same ticket that she was going to cash out at the district office.

Then, her luck turned on its head a second time.

The officials quickly organized a rescue effort. They brought a crane over. They tied one official to a rope and lowered him down in the sewer.

The official managed to find all her lottery tickets, including the one prize-winning ticket.

Luckily, the sewers were dry; otherwise, the ticket would have been spoiled or washed away with the water.

The woman gratefully received her winning ticket back.

In an interview with local reporters, she explained that she repaid the officials’ kindness by immediately using her winnings to buy them all a drink.

She added that while she won quite a nice amount, she was more distressed over losing her first-ever winning ticket, a significant achievement for her. But in return for the heart-dropping misfortune, she managed to snag herself an unforgettable story.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod TV – ข่าวสด on Youtube.