Woman in US claims S$1.3M lottery prize twice in 10 weeks

Woman wins S$1.3M lottery jackpot for second time in 10 weeks

Winning a lottery jackpot is like unlocking a rare achievement in the world of luck for many lottery buyers.

But winning two jackpots in 10 weeks is a spectacular stroke of luck that defies the odds. A woman from Massachusetts, United States did just that.

Christine Wilson scooped up two US$1 million (S$1. 3 million) lottery jackpots within the span of 10 weeks, according to Sky News.

Gaining the lump sum of payments, she planned to buy a new car with her first prize and put the second prize into savings.

Woman wins back-to-back jackpots

Ms Wilson claimed her first US$1 million (S$1.3 million) prize from the “Lifetime Millions” $50 instant ticket game back in February, which she bought at Discount Liquors in Mansfield.

Within 10 weeks, she won another US$1 million (S$1.3 million) jackpot by playing the “100X Cash” $10 instant ticket game, a scratch game where players must match numbers.

She chose to take the lump sum payment of US$650,000 (S$878,000) on both prizes.

As reported by Daily Mail, Ms Wilson expressed that she would spend some of her 1st prize on buying an SUV and put her 2nd prize into savings.

Mart selling winning ticket to get S$13,500 prize

Business Insider reported that as a result of Ms Wilson’s purchase of her latest winning ticket at the Family Food Mart in Mansfield, the store will be granted a US$10,000 (S$13,500) bonus by the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Her previous winning ticket was also bought in the same town.

