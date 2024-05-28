S’pore students can convert concession cards to SimplyGo cards from early Sep 2024

Students in Singapore can opt to convert concession cards to that of SimplyGo from early Sep 2024

Starting from early September 2024, students in Singapore can convert their existing concession cards to a SimplyGo concession card.

The conversion is optional and applies to students from primary and secondary schools, as well as those studying in junior colleges and the Millenia Institute.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat announced the move via a Facebook post on Tuesday (28 May).

Students can choose to convert concession cards to SimplyGo cards

Mr Chee shared that parents and students had asked him if the conversion would be possible.

This would make it more convenient for parents to top up their children’s cards remotely via the SimplyGo app. They need not have the physical card at hand to do so either.

“I am pleased to share that Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving has discussed [the matter] with the Ministry of Education, Singapore,” he said.

“We will allow the students to convert their concession cards to a SimplyGo concession card from early Sep 2024, if they wish to do so.”

He added that students can choose to continue using the existing card-based ticketing system if they prefer.

More details on the conversion will be available closer to the implementation date of the move.

Public Transport Council will look into transition period of concessionary fares

Mr Chee also shared that students currently receive concessionary fares to help with the cost of transport to and from school.

Earlier this year, the mother of a secondary school student progressing to a polytechnic asked him if there could be a review of the rules to extend the transition period for students following graduation.

“Over the years, we have received similar feedback from other parents and students,” Mr Chee noted. “I think it is a good suggestion that can help ease the transition for our graduating students, regardless of their educational pathways.”

He stated that this would benefit secondary school students going to polytechnics during the April intake. In addition, it would assist other groups of students, including ITE pupils entering polytechnics and secondary school students going to ITE.

“We are also open to include graduating students who are joining the workforce, as the transition can provide them with some temporary support before they start work,” Mr Chee said.

He went on to share that he had asked the Public Transport Council to look into extending the concession period for graduating students, which they agreed to consider. It would be part of this year’s Fare Review Exercise.

“I thank the parents and students who have shared their feedback with us, to enable my colleagues and I to make these enhancements to our policies and rules,” Mr Chee stated.

