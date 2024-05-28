Woman says Changi Airport is ‘the best’ after staff found lost item within 30 minutes

Singapore expat calls Changi Airport ‘the best’ for finding lost item in 30 minutes

A TikTok user was pleasantly surprised when Changi Airport staff found her partner’s lost item within 30 minutes of filing a report.

25-year-old Nim, a lawyer, shared her partner’s recent experience in a TikTok video posted on Sunday (26 Apr).

Labelling the incident an “only in Singapore story,” she expressed her appreciation and called Changi Airport “the best.”

Woman’s partner left gift at T2 Changi Airport arrival pick-up area

Recalling the incident, Nim said her partner arrived at Terminal 2 Changi Airport (T2) and purchased a gift for his friend from a duty-free shop.

In his “mad haste” however, Nim’s partner left the bag containing the gift at the arrival pick-up area.

Upon realising that he had left it behind, Nim’s partner assumed the gift was “long gone”. Thankfully, Nim discovered they could report the missing item online through Changi Airport’s Lost and Found page.

“I did that with kind of no hope that it would be found,” she shared in the video.

To Nim’s surprise, she received an email from Changi Airport within 30 minutes, informing her that staff members had found the item and that it was awaiting pick up.

Lost item found within 30 minutes

Speaking to MS News, Nim shared that the bag contained a bottle of Tanglin Gin.

“It’s not a sentimental object by any means, but just the fact that they found it and that no one else had obviously taken it, or maybe someone handed it in,” she said in her video.

Nim shared that she received a message from a staff member from Changi Airport, who confirmed that there was a team dedicated to searching and matching lost items with their owners.

“It’s insane. So very grateful. Thank you, Changi Airport. You’re the best,” Nim expressed.

Changi Airport also commented on her TikTok video, saying: “Yay, glad to be of help.”

Nim told MS News that while this is their first time losing an item at Changi Airport, she has always had a positive impression as it is “always quite efficient.”

She shared that they plan on returning later this week to retrieve the bag as her husband had already left the airport when it was found.

Also read: Changi Airport named world’s second-best airport after Doha’s Hamad International Airport



