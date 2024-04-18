Changi Airport named world’s second-best airport after Doha’s Hamad International Airport

Changi Airport is second-best globally after Doha’s Hamad International Airport

Changi Airport has clinched the second spot for World’s Best Airport for 2024, based on ratings compiled by London-based research consultancy Skytrax.

Coming in first place is Doha’s Hamad International Airport in Qatar, which previously won in 2021 and 2022.

Last year, Singapore’s renowned airport bagged the top spot. It has also been crowned a total of 12 times since 1999.

Rankings compiled based on comprehensive questionnaires completed by airport customers

The Skytrax’s World Airport Awards 2024 rankings are compiled based on questionnaires done by airport customers of more than 100 nationalities, from August 2023 to March 2024.

In the survey, customers are asked to evaluate airports based on several key performance indicators.

They include check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate.

The top ten airports in this year’s list are:

Doha Hamad Airport Singapore Changi Airport Seoul Incheon Airport Tokyo Haneda Airport Tokyo Narita Airport Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Dubai International Airport Munich International Airport Zurich Airport Istanbul Airport

Other airline accolades won by Singapore

Notably, the Republic’s Airport has won three other awards, which are:

Best Airport in Asia

Best Airport Immigration Service

Best Airport: 50-60 million passengers

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport was also awarded the top airport hotel both in Asia and globally.

The airport is certified by Skytrax with a 5-star rating.

In its website’s description, it stated the airport “[delivers] a very high and consistent quality level across the extensive facilities and staff service”.

“The opening of Jewel Changi Airport, a multi-dimensional destination filled with inspiring attractions, unique retail and dining concepts has enabled Changi Airport to create a unique airport facility.”

Jewel has also fared well in attracting visitors. Yesterday (17 April), it reported an increased footfall of 26% for the financial year ending on 31 March 2024 compared to 2023.

