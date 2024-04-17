Jewel Changi Airport launches new light-and-music show, behind-the-scenes Rain Vortex tour

Jewel Changi Airport celebrates fifth anniversary with new offerings and events

Jewel Changi Airport is celebrating its fifth birthday with a bang, promising a year-long calendar of special events, new experiences and retail offerings.

This comes as the retail destination enjoyed an increased footfall of 26% for the financial year ending on March 31, 2024 compared to the year before.

Its 14,000sqm Canopy Park also saw 12% more visitors and 35% more in ticket sales compared to the previous financial year.

To mark its fifth year of operation, Jewel has launched its ‘What A Feelin5’ celebratory campaign, the highlight of which is a brand-new light and music showcase that premiered on 17 April.

The five-minute show features elements of Jewel, such as its iconic facade and lush floral and greenery, accompanied by lights and uplifting musical tunes.

There will also be a new behind-the-scenes tour ‘In the Eye of the Jewel Rain Vortex’ from the second half of this year.

It will offer visitors an exclusive look at the world’s tallest indoor waterfall from the inside, giving them an insight into how it works. A part of the programme will also show participants the work behind getting Canopy Park ready for operations every morning.

Besides these, floral showcase ‘Jewel Blooms’ will return from 24 May to 11 August at Canopy Park, and will feature larger-than-life displays inspired by emotions such as happiness, peace, love, passion and a touch of adventurous discovery.

Jewel sees robust recovery in visitorship

Jewel opened to much fanfare in 2019 but had to shut in 2020 during the circuit breaker period due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It had to close for another month in 2021 due to a rise in cases.

Its press release said it is now “on a strong footing”, buoyed by growth in passenger traffic at Changi Airport. It has also seen overall sales increasing by 20%.

James Fong, CEO of Jewel Changi Airport Development, said Jewel was conceptualised because shareholders wanted to “redefine the airport experience”. He said:

As Jewel celebrates five years of creating the sparkling experience for its visitors, we continue to stay true to our commitment to deliver world-class visitor experiences with our attractions, retail and dining offerings.

Indeed, shoppers and foodies will be delighted by the new store offerings.

Sportswear brand Fila will be opening its first flagship store in the country, taking up a duplex store at Level 2, while fashion brand Bimba Y Lola will open its largest store in Singapore at Level 1 measuring more than 1,600 sqft.

Homegrown fashion label Charles and Keith will open its first Singapore flagship store, expanding its current shopfront at Basement 1.

New-to-Singapore food brands making their debut at Jewel include Ipoh Town, which serves traditional Ipoh cuisine, tea brand Nai Xue, and Royal Host, one of Japan’s most beloved family restaurants.

“As we look forward to more exciting years ahead, we wish to thank Singaporeans and guests from around the world for their love and extend our appreciation to our tenants and partners who have stood shoulder to shoulder with us all this time,” said Mr Fong.

For more information on events, you can visit Jewel’s fifth-year anniversary page.

