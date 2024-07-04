Man in Indonesia finds wife in belly of python, she was swallowed whole

Woman swallowed whole by python in central Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the belly of a python after it swallowed her whole.

According to The Star, the 36-year-old woman known as Ms Siriati had gone missing on 2 July after she left to buy medicine for her sick child.

This prompted a search among her relatives.

Belongings & clothes of woman found scattered on pathway

Her husband, Mr Adiansa, 30, found her slippers and pants on the ground about 500m from their house in the village of Siteba in the South Sulawesi province.

Citing AFP, The Star said the local police chief said Mr Adiansa spotted a snake about 10m from the path, and it was still alive.

As the python’s belly looked suspiciously large, he asked the villagers to help cut open its belly, where they found Ms Siriati’s body.

This marks the second occasion a person has been swallowed whole by a python in a month.

In June, a woman was found dead inside the belly of a reticulated python in another district of South Sulawesi, said The Straits Times.

According to The Sun, Ms Siriati was a homemaker and she leaves behind five children.

