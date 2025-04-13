Trump replaces White House Obama portrait with painting of himself, portrait usually put up after President leaves

Trump adds portrait of himself to White House, draws controversy

Donald Trump stoked the fires of controversy once more by replacing an Obama portrait in the White House with one of himself.

On 12 April, the White House page on X posted a short video about the “new artwork” in the building.

The footage showed a painting of Donald Trump after surviving an assassination attempt during his Presidential campaign.

It appeared to be referencing a photo taken by the Associated Press (AP) that day, with a bloodied Trump holding a fist to the sky.

Notably, the spot in the foyer previously belonged to a portrait of former President Barack Obama.

The space was traditionally reserved for the last President to have their official portrait unveiled, which is still Obama.

Political strategist Chris D. Jackson declared this move as “tin pot dictator energy” and criticised Trump as “insecure and petty”.

Trump has historically held a feud with Obama.

Obama’s portrait moved elsewhere in foyer

Official presidential portraits are also usually only unveiled after a President has left office. Trump makes for a unique situation, being both a former and current President.

Typically, an official portrait will be unveiled by the President’s successor. However, Joe Biden unveiled Obama’s portrait instead in 2022.

Biden’s own painting has currently not been commissioned.

White House Director of Communications Steven Chueng replied to Jackson’s criticism by explaining that the Obama portrait remains in the foyer, moved “a few feet away”.

“Pipe down, moron,” Chueng added.

