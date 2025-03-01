‘Without us, you don’t have any cards’: President Trump & Zelenskyy have public row about Ukraine-Russia war

President Trump & Zelenskyy have public row about Ukraine-Russia war

On Friday (28 Feb), Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy had a heated meeting over the Ukraine-Russia war that ended with the White House asking the Ukrainian President to leave.

According to CNN, the meeting devolved into a shouting match with the US President and Vice-President berating Zelenskyy for standing in the way of peace and not being thankful enough for US aid.

US leadership berates Ukraine President

Prior to the heated meeting, President Trump had repeatedly criticised his Ukrainian counterpart, including calling Zelenskyy a “dictator”. He also accused Zelenskyy of wanting to prolong the war because Ukraine is benefitting from financial and military aid from the United States.

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy also refused to sign a minerals deal that would hand over half of Ukraine’s rare earth resources, citing multiple concerns including ongoing US support.

This culminated in the tense meeting on Friday (28 Feb).

“You don’t have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards,” Trump said.

“I’m not playing cards,” responded the Ukrainian President.

This prompted Trump to raise his voice, claiming Zelenskyy was playing with lives and gambling with “World War 3”.

Both the US President and Vice-President then began questioning Zelenskyy’s gratitude towards the US.

“Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” Vance asked Zelensky.

White House cancels meeting, ejects Ukrainians from White House

Shortly after the meeting, the Ukrainian delegation was moved to a separate room and was told to leave the White House. A joint press conference between Trump and Zelenskyy was also cancelled.

One Russian official, Security Council Deputy Head Dmitry Medvedev, praised Trump for the heated meeting.

“The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office,” he said referring to Zelenskyy. “The Kiev regime is “gambling with WWIII.”

On the world stage, the response from leaders has been divided.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised Trump, saying the US President “bravely stood for peace”.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron says he will continue to support Ukraine. ”

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also said, “Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader.”

Zelenskyy still seeking US support after contentious meeting

Despite the diplomatic nightmare, the Ukrainian President made an appearance on Fox News.

Although he refused to apologise for his actions, Zelenskyy admits that defending against Russian aggression will be difficult without US support.

“This kind of spat is not good for both sides,” he said.

He also went on to thank the American people for their support. “You helped us a lot. From the very beginning, during three years of full-scale invasion, you helped us to survive,” he added.

When asked if his relationship with Trump could be salvaged, Zelenskyy said that it could.

Meanwhile, Trump said that Zelenskyy is not ready for peace.

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Featured image adapted from ABC News.