US will ‘take over’ Gaza, displaced Palestinians should settle in countries with ‘humanitarian hearts’: Trump

Trump says US will ‘take over’ Gaza, Palestians should permanently move out

In his latest headline-grabbing move, United States (US) President Trump said that he plans on having the US “take over” Gaza and push out the millions of Palestinians living there.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Trump said in a press conference on Tuesday (4 Feb) that he plans on developing Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

Plans to develop Gaza for the “world’s people”

In the provocative statement said alongside Israel Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump expressed a desire for the US to develop the Gaza strip.

“We will do a job with it too,” Trump said next to a beaming Netanyahu at the White House.

He vowed that the development will be world-class and that it’ll be for the people.

“It’ll be wonderful for the people — Palestinians, Palestinians mostly, we’re talking about,” said Trump.

In the very same statement, however, Trump said that the US would only begin redeveloping the area once the Palestinians relocate.

The US president was unclear where he plans on relocating the Palestinians, only saying that they should “go to other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts“.

If need be, Trump said he will deploy US troops to the region.

The statement comes amid the US ramping up deportations within its borders.

According to a document from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), 1,445,549 foreign nationals have been marked for deportation since November 2024, including more than a hundred Singaporeans.

In stark contrast to his increasingly isolationist policies, Trump also said he’ll turn the Gaza strip into a place for the “world’s people”.

Pushback from allies in the region

Despite pushback from US allies in the Middle East, including Egypt and Jordan, Trump has insisted that Palestinians must relocate for “humanitarian purposes”.

“I don’t think people should be going back to Gaza,” Trump said, referring to the Palestinians. “Gaza is not a place for people to be living.”

“Why would they want to return?” Trump asked to which a reporter responded: “Because it’s their home.”

Meanwhile, Trump thrust the responsibility of humanitarian aid to Gaza’s neighbours, believing that Egypt and Jordan will take on the Palestinian refugees.

Just three weeks ago, the US facilitated a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after more than a year of conflict. Trump took credit for the deal, despite not being in office at the time.

