111 S’poreans marked for deportation from US since Nov 2024, to be removed from country within 90 days

111 Singaporeans set to be deported from US

Singaporeans find themselves in the crosshairs as the United States (US) intensifies its deportation efforts for foreign nationals within its borders.

A document from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reveals that 111 Singaporeans have been targeted for deportation since November 2024.

Among other 1.4 million foreigners targeted by ICE

These Singaporeans are part of a broader group of 1,445,549 foreign nationals marked for deportation by ICE. This includes large numbers of Mexicans (252,044), Hondurans (261,651), and El Salvadorans (203,822).

These individuals are listed on ICE’s “non-detained docket with final orders of removal”.

This indicates that these individuals are not currently in ICE custody, although they may be under the control of other law enforcement agencies.

The “final orders of removal” also mean that they are required to leave the US within 90 days.

According to the Straits Times, three Singaporeans were deported during the 2024 fiscal year. This brings the total of Singaporeans deported from the US between fiscal years 2019 and 2024 to 22.

Some migrants are being moved to infamous offshore camp

According to CNN, the Trump administration has begun moving some of these migrants offshore to the infamous Guantanamo Bay as they await their return home.

“It’s the perfect place to provide for migrants who are travelling out of our country,” said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He also stated that the facility is perfect for “hardened criminals”.

Guantanamo Bay has long been criticised by human rights activists for its inhumane treatment of detainees, including the use of “enhanced interrogation techniques”.

The Trump administration has ramped up its crackdown on illegal immigrants in the US. According to Reuters, it is invoking a 200-year-old law to expedite the deportation process.

The 1798 Alien Enemies Act was last used during World War Two to place Japanese, German, and Italian immigrants into internment camps.

Also read: 5 things President Trump did on his first day back in the Oval Office

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from valentynsemenov on Canva. Image is for illustration purposes only.