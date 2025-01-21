5 things President Trump did on his first day back in the Oval Office

5 things President Trump did on his first day back

From his eventful inauguration to a slew of executive orders, it can be hard to keep track of everything that President Donald Trump did on his first day back in the Oval Office.

For those who need an abridged version of what Trump did on his first day back as the President of the United States (US), here are five things worth noting.

1. Delayed TikTok ban

According to the BBC, Trump signed an executive order granting a 75-day extension for TikTok to comply with a divest-or-ban law passed by the US government.

In 2020, Trump was staunchly against the Chinese-owned social media giant, even signing an executive order to ban the platform.

However, it seems Trump and TikTok have reconciled. Earlier this week, TikTok CEO Shou Chew left Trump a flattering video message thanking him for his “strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship”.

Trump also had kind words for the social media platform. “I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok,” he said.

“TikTok had an impact,” he added, referring to his victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 US Presidential Election.

Many youth in the US were furious over the ban, with one teen even setting fire to a congressman’s office in response.

2. Pardoned around 1,500 people charged for the Jan 6 US Capitol Riots

Trump fulfilled one of his campaign promises on Day One after pardoning about 1,500 of his supporters who were charged for the US Capital Riots in Jan 2021.

He also commuted 14 individuals who are members of the far-right militant organizations Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. They were convicted of seditious conspiracy.

For the rest, Trump offered “a full, complete, and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offences related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021”. The pardons include individuals who assaulted members of law enforcement.

While Trump initially distanced himself from the riots, he has since shifted his stance. He has even said the rioters were “hostages” held by his political rivals.

3. Withdrew from Paris Climate Agreement and WHO

During his first presidency, Trump withdrew from the US Paris Climate Agreement. While Biden rejoined it during his term, Trump has chosen to revoke that on the first day of his second term.

The US joins Iran, Libya and Yemen as the only countries in the world to not ratify the agreement, according to Reuters.

“I’m immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris climate accord rip-off,” Trump said as he signed the executive order.

Despite this, the United Nations Secretary-General expressed confidence that individual US cities and businesses will continue to look for “low-carbon, resilient economic growth”.

Meanwhile, some experts said the withdrawal will put the US at a disadvantage as more countries, especially China, move towards clean energy.

“China stands to win, and the US risks lagging further behind,” one expert said.

Trump is also withdrawing the US from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In a similar sentiment to the Paris Climate Agreement, Trump said, “World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It’s not going to happen anymore.”

4. Signed executive order proclaiming that there are only 2 biological sexes

As a part of his “restoring sanity” agenda, Trump issued an order proclaiming that there are only two biological sexes. According to NBC News, the order will end “wasteful” diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes inside federal agencies.

The policy was presented as a way to protect women from “gender ideology extremism” and “restoring biological truth to the federal government”.

The order will require the use of the term “sex” instead of “gender”. This will revoke US citizens’ ability to select the gender-neutral “X” marker on their passports.

While many civil rights organisations are expected to sue the government over the order, it can still directly affect many Americans immediately. Those with a gender-neutral passport may be detained until an alternate ID can be issued. The healthcare provided to transgenders may also become more complicated.

5. Renaming Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America

“America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on Earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world,” said Trump.

As part of that effort, Trump has decided to issue an order to rename the “Gulf of Mexico” as the “Gulf of America”.

The order will also seek to restore Alaska’s Denali to its former name Mount McKinley.

Even though the latter may go down without a hitch, the former may present more problems. Because while Denali is squarely within US territory, the Gulf of Mexico is an international body of water.

The US can certainly rename the body of water internally, but other countries do not have to follow suit.

A President made for the headlines

For better or for worse, Trump’s first day back in office was certainly not uneventful or inconsequential.

At the rate he’s going, his supporters may not have to wait long to see if he can live up to their grandest expectations.

Featured image adapted from Getty images via CNN and Getty images via BBC.