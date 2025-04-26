Cobra stares down Thai rescue workers after escaping box on van

Cobra stares at Thai rescue workers intensely after escaping from unsecured box

A pair of rescue workers in Thailand were en route to releasing a cobra when the serpent somehow escaped the box it was in.

Despite being separated from the workers by a glass panel, the cobra gave them a menacing staredown, which freaked both workers out.

Rescue workers ‘underestimated’ reptile

In the caption accompanying the video on Facebook, a 38-year-old worker said he and his partner had underestimated the cobra.

The duo could be heard uttering expletives as the reptile explored its surroundings. At one point, one of the men even joked around and told the python to put on the seatbelt while the car was moving.

From the back of the vehicle, the cobra stared menacingly at its captors.

According to Khaosod, the workers captured the cobra on Friday (25 April) and placed it in a plastic box. However, they failed to tie the box up properly with rope, which allowed the cobra to escape.

Released serpent into the wild

The pair discovered the cobra’s escape while they were driving and were initially worried that it would somehow find an opening to crawl into the front section.

Thankfully, they managed to reach their destination safely and released the cobra back into the wild.

The workers also shared a clip of the moment they freed their intimidating captive. One of the men had to tug on the snake aggressively to get it out of the vehicle.

When it began hissing, the worker let go of its tail and allowed it to slither back into the jungle.

The worker told Khaosod that the cobra was roughly 3.66 metres long.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.