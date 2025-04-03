Rescuer in Thailand nearly strangled to death while trying to capture 4-metre long python, sent to ICU

Rescuer collapses after python wraps itself around neck during capture

A rescuer in Bangkok, Thailand, was left unconscious after a dramatic struggle with a massive python that had slithered into a home to prey on a resident’s cat.

68-year-old Mr Charan Mabkhunthod (name transliterated from Thai), a civil defense volunteer from Phasi Charoen District, was swiftly given emergency treatment by a rescue team before being rushed to the ICU.

Man called capture 4-metre-long python

Thai news outlet Channel 7 reported that Mr Charan responded to an urgent call from a terrified homeowner, who had spotted the massive four-metre-long python inside their house.

Taking refuge upstairs, the homeowner illuminated the scene with a flashlight, assisting Mr Charan as he moved in to subdue the snake.

Confident he had control of the situation, Mr Charan gripped the python’s head with one hand and its tail with the other.

However, just as he attempted to restrain it, the python suddenly coiled its powerful tail around his neck, cutting off his air supply.

The horrified homeowner rushed downstairs to assist but was unable to pry the snake off.

Moments later, the python unexpectedly loosened its grip and slithered away, leaving Mr Charan collapsed on the floor. His face had turned pale, and his heart had stopped beating.

Man sent to ICU for medical attention

The homeowner frantically called for help while administering CPR.

Rescue teams arrived swiftly, provided first aid, and transported Mr Charan to Siriraj Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU in an unconscious state.

Officials from Phasi Charoen District are now considering compensation and support for him.

Following this, the Bangkok Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DPM Bangkok) confirmed that snake-handling officials normally receive specialised training and equipment.

However, in this case, the python’s sheer strength may have overwhelmed the volunteer, leading to the harrowing incident.

Featured image adapted from เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand on Facebook.