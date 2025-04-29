 SG Election Notice
‘I look left look right. Look up look down. Giddy’: Netizens react to Goh Meng Seng’s upside-down poster in Tampines

A Reddit user joked that the poster had done its job if the objective was to attract attention.

By - 29 Apr 2025, 6:37 pm

Netizens have a field day with upside-down Goh Meng Seng poster in Tampines

An election poster featuring opposition politician Goh Meng Seng was recently spotted hanging upside-down on a lamp post in Tampines, and netizens couldn’t resist the opportunity to have some fun.

The image, shared on the r/singapore subreddit on 27 April, shows the People’s Power Party (PPP) leader’s poster flipped on its head, sparking a wave of witty and humorous comments.

The rogue poster was spotted at a lamp post near Block 261 Tampines Street 21.

Netizens have a laugh at upside-down poster

The upside-down poster quickly became a mini online sensation, with netizens chiming in with their witty comments.

One commenter joked, “I look left look right. Look up look down. Giddy”, referencing the viral song by Samuel Lee from PPP after spotting the flipped poster.

Goh Meng Seng poster

Source: Reddit

Another user compared the upside-down poster to a Chinese New Year (CNY) tradition, where the character “福” (fu, meaning “prosperity”) is placed upside down to symbolise that good fortune is on its way.

Goh Meng Seng poster

Source: Reddit

One Reddit user cheekily remarked that the poster had definitely done its job to attract attention.

Goh Meng Seng poster

Source: Reddit

An observant netizen also pointed out that the poster had been printed in Malaysia by TS Media Design & Print Sdn Bhd, an advertising agency in Johor Bahru.

Goh Meng Seng poster

Source: Reddit

This led others to wonder why PPP didn’t opt for a local printer in Singapore instead.

Goh Meng Seng poster

Source: Reddit

While the mistake may seem amateur, it’s not the first time political posters in Singapore have gone slightly awry.

In fact, a similar incident occurred in 2023 when a poster of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was also found hanging upside-down, sparking a similar wave of amused reactions.

tharman

Source: prolificskins.com

Four political parties to contest Tampines GRC

As the 2025 General Election draws closer, political parties are gearing up to contest key constituencies across Singapore.

One such hotspot is Tampines GRC, where four political parties — the PPP, People’s Action Party (PAP), Workers’ Party (WP), and National Solidarity Party (NSP) — will face off for the coveted seats.

PPP’s slate of candidates is:

  • Goh Meng Seng
  • Derrick Sim
  • Vere Nathan
  • Peter Soh
  • Arbaah Haroun

PAP’s slate of candidates is:

  • Masagos Zulkifli
  • Koh Poh Koon
  • Baey Yam Keng
  • David Neo
  • Charlene Chen

WP’s slate of candidates comprises:

  • Faisal Manap
  •  Jimmy Tan
  • Ong Lue Ping
  • Eileen Chong
  • Michael Thng

NSP’s slate of candidates is:

  • Reno Fong
  • Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad
  • Eugene Yeo
  • Zee Phay
  • Thamilselvan Karuppaya

Also read: PPP candidate Samuel Lee apologises & bows for road rage incident, Goh Meng Seng stands by him

Featured image adapted from r/singapore on Reddit and Goh Meng Seng on Facebook.

