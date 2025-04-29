‘I look left look right. Look up look down. Giddy’: Netizens react to Goh Meng Seng’s upside-down poster in Tampines

Netizens have a field day with upside-down Goh Meng Seng poster in Tampines

An election poster featuring opposition politician Goh Meng Seng was recently spotted hanging upside-down on a lamp post in Tampines, and netizens couldn’t resist the opportunity to have some fun.

The image, shared on the r/singapore subreddit on 27 April, shows the People’s Power Party (PPP) leader’s poster flipped on its head, sparking a wave of witty and humorous comments.

The rogue poster was spotted at a lamp post near Block 261 Tampines Street 21.

Netizens have a laugh at upside-down poster

The upside-down poster quickly became a mini online sensation, with netizens chiming in with their witty comments.

One commenter joked, “I look left look right. Look up look down. Giddy”, referencing the viral song by Samuel Lee from PPP after spotting the flipped poster.

Another user compared the upside-down poster to a Chinese New Year (CNY) tradition, where the character “福” (fu, meaning “prosperity”) is placed upside down to symbolise that good fortune is on its way.

One Reddit user cheekily remarked that the poster had definitely done its job to attract attention.

An observant netizen also pointed out that the poster had been printed in Malaysia by TS Media Design & Print Sdn Bhd, an advertising agency in Johor Bahru.

This led others to wonder why PPP didn’t opt for a local printer in Singapore instead.

While the mistake may seem amateur, it’s not the first time political posters in Singapore have gone slightly awry.

In fact, a similar incident occurred in 2023 when a poster of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was also found hanging upside-down, sparking a similar wave of amused reactions.

Four political parties to contest Tampines GRC

As the 2025 General Election draws closer, political parties are gearing up to contest key constituencies across Singapore.

One such hotspot is Tampines GRC, where four political parties — the PPP, People’s Action Party (PAP), Workers’ Party (WP), and National Solidarity Party (NSP) — will face off for the coveted seats.

PPP’s slate of candidates is:

Goh Meng Seng

Derrick Sim

Vere Nathan

Peter Soh

Arbaah Haroun

PAP’s slate of candidates is:

Masagos Zulkifli

Koh Poh Koon

Baey Yam Keng

David Neo

Charlene Chen

WP’s slate of candidates comprises:

Faisal Manap

Jimmy Tan

Ong Lue Ping

Eileen Chong

Michael Thng

NSP’s slate of candidates is:

Reno Fong

Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad

Eugene Yeo

Zee Phay

Thamilselvan Karuppaya

