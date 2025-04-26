‘Like a human zoo’: Critics blast Thai politician for controversial photo in tobacco factory café

Café in Thailand dubbed ‘human zoo’ after politician’s photo goes viral

A local politician and café in Thailand are at the forefront of an online uproar over a contentious photo.

The image, which was posted on 23 Apr by Chiang Mai-based politician Dr Suwadee Puntpanich, shows the Thai Sang Thai Party member posing with her selection of snacks on the table.

Most eye-catching however, is what can be seen behind her — past the cafe’s clear glass panels.

A group of modestly-dressed workers sit on the concrete floor of what appears to be a warehouse, with exposed beams and zinc roofing.

The juxtaposition between the relative luxury of the café and the poorer conditions of the labourers quickly captured public imagination.

In only three days, the post has amassed nearly 50,000 likes and 10,000 comments.

In the caption, Dr Suwadee explained that the Chiang Mai café took a section of the tobacco factory and turned it into an area for their customers.

“It gives us a chance to see their way of life,” she added.

However, many observers online likened it to a “human zoo”.

Others said this was the perfect microcosm of Thai society — while the rich sit comfortably in an air-conditioned room, the poor toil away in the heat.

Responding to criticism

On Friday (25 Apr), Dr Suwadee responded to the heated debate taking place in the comments.

First, she compared the café she was in to others that showcased a lifestyle like the ones in sewing factories or farms.

She then said she disagreed with the critics who described it as a “human zoo”.

“It shows shallow thinking,” she said. “It also disrespects the honour of the people who are working at the factory.”

She thanked the tobacco factory workers for sharing their way of life with a younger generation before adding that her own grandmother had worked in such a factory as well.

Meanwhile, the café has also responded to the criticism.

The owner said they did not turn part of the factory into a café for the sake of entertainment, but for the sake of educating the public on culture.

They further added that the owner’s family also owned the tobacco factory and that it has long been passed down through generations.

