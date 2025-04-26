Company in South Korea posts notice for workers to ‘shower once a day’ as summer approaches

Company in South Korea asks workers to shower once a day

A company in South Korea has created a buzz online after an internal memo urging workers to “shower once a day” was leaked online on 24 Apr.

According to the Korea Times, the memo was shared on X where it quickly went viral.

“Our admin team just issued a ‘one shower per day’ announcement,” the post said.

The memo reminded employees to take care of their personal hygiene as a hot and sweaty summer approaches.

It recommended at least one shower daily, clean clothes, and even using deodorant and wet wipes when necessary.

“Don’t assume you don’t smell — your coworkers just aren’t telling you,” the memo warned.

Apart from personal hygiene, the memo advised employees to ensure that their workspaces have proper ventilation.

Staff were asked to open the windows before work and after lunch for proper airflow, as well as to use air conditioning when necessary.

Met with a generally positive response

The employee who shared the memo said they appreciated it.

“Since the company is a place where everyone lives together, I am grateful that they announced this,” they said in a reply.

“Sometimes, it was inconvenient because people would come to work wearing laundry that had not been dried properly.”

A few others chimed in, saying that they wished their own company issued a similar memo.

However, some netizens also criticised the notice, saying that people should not have to be told to shower.

In South Korea, the southern regions of the country are starting to see early summer temperatures approaching 29°C.

The country recorded the highest average summer temperature last year, when the mercury reached 25.6°C from June to August 2024.

