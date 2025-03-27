18-year-old girl in China sleeps & eats in company toilet to save money, pays S$9 monthly rent

18-year-old girl in China lives in ‘clean’ company toilet & pays S$9 monthly rent

An 18-year-old woman in China has resorted to living in her company’s toilet to save on rent.

Ms Yang in Hunan Province works at a furniture wholesale store as a salesperson.

She had previously lived in her boss’ home but moved out this year.

While looking for houses to rent, she found that none had a suitable price, environment, and distance from her workplace.

Furthermore, some also required shared renting.

After some discussions, her boss agreed to rent out a toilet in the furniture store for her to live in.

Her ‘rent’ was actually the bill for the electricity and water she used. Initially, she intended to pay RMB200 (S$37) a month, but her boss refused.

After some insistence, they settled on a monthly fee of 50 RMB (S$9).

Girl cooks & sleeps inside toilet

Every night, Ms Yang will set up a folding bed to sleep and hang a large piece of cloth to block off the toilet cubicles.

She also has a clothing rack to hang her clothes, covering them with a sheet in the morning.

Ms Yang even cooks and eats inside the tight space.

During the day, she packs up as the toilet has to be used by employees and customers.

According to her, customers found it strange to see so many personal belongings in a bathroom but usually do not ask questions.

Ms Yang claimed that she cleans the toilet very thoroughly so there is no odour either.

Additionally, she had set up a laundry line on the building’s rooftop.

Toilet location is safe & convenient

Various netizens suggested she should sleep in the showroom instead but she said it was too big and spacious.

The company also had an office but she did not feel safe sleeping there due to a lack of a door.

In the toilet, her folding bed would block the door, preventing any intruders from entering at night.

She jokingly pointed out that the location made it convenient for her to use the washroom.

As such, she felt very satisfied with living in the toilet.

Currently, Ms Yang earns around S$550 a month and spends about S$74 at most. She also tracks her daily expenses in a log.

She saves the rest, with the intention of buying a home and car in the future.

Her boss even commented that she was being too thrifty with her money.

Also read: Japanese man saves for early retirement by eating extremely simple meals for 21 years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sing Tao News and 懒洋洋2006 on Douyin and Douyin.