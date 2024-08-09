Japanese man saves for early retirement by eating extremely simple meals for 21 years

Man plans early retirement by eating extremely simple meals for more than 2 decades

You’ve probably heard of the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement, which is about saving and investing aggressively to retire early and live comfortably without working.

A 45-year-old man in Japan decided to embark on this thrifty journey in the early 2000s after landing a demanding job that required extra hours, including late nights.

His company supposedly told him that hard work and overtime were the keys to future happiness.

To retire early and achieve financial independence, the man, who earned around 5 million yen (S$44,000) a year, crafted a detailed plan to save 100 million yen (S$870,000) as quickly as possible.

He even adopted the internet nickname “The Man Who Will Definitely Resign” to stay motivated, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Eats very simple meals, such as rice in cold water, to save money for early retirement

The man took his savings strategy to the extreme.

For over 20 years, he lived in a company dormitory, paying just 30,000 yen (S$255) a month for rent and scouring for used appliances and furniture.

His meals were minimal and frugal — dinner might be a sour plum, some salted vegetables, and a bowl of rice.

Sometimes, he relied on energy drinks obtained through reward points at convenience stores or had cola and biscuits while watching prison-themed movies, humorously comparing his tough job to a 20-year jail sentence.

He also ate rice soaked in cold water or simply sprinkled with furikake seasoning.

When his microwave broke, the man cooked sweet potatoes from winter to summer on his colleague’s car windshield using the summer heat.

He skipped air conditioning and heating, opting instead to cool down with a wet T-shirt in summer and warm up by doing squats in winter.

Finally becomes millionaire after eating frugally for 21 years

The man’s dedication paid off early this year when he revealed that he had saved 135 million yen (S$1.18 million) after nearly 21 years with the company.

Inspired by his frugal lifestyle, he began writing a book on saving money, which added to his income.

Now that he’s financially independent, his life has improved.

He enjoys four boiled eggs for breakfast and has invested in a microwave for hot meals.

Despite this, he still occasionally indulges in his old simple dishes.

Still, netizens were thrilled to see him enjoying better food, with one user expressing relief at his recovery and noting that eating and sleeping well are the basics of good health.

Savings decrease due to declining value of yen currency

Unfortunately, the man’s happiness was short-lived.

He recently revealed that his savings had significantly diminished due to the yen’s depreciation since the start of the year.

The man also expressed concern that if the yen continued to weaken, achieving financial freedom might remain out of reach, rendering his 21 years of hard work seemingly pointless and tragic.

