Taxi blocks ambulance on narrow road in Thailand, resulting in death of emergency patient

Taxi in Thailand blocks ambulance, resulting in death of patient

A shocking incident unfolded in Phuket, Thailand when a taxi blocked an ambulance transporting an emergency patient, ultimately leading to his death.

The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday (27 April) on a narrow stretch of road in Patong.

According to Khaosod, a 62-year-old man, who had been experiencing dizziness, was picked up by the ambulance at 8.15am after his family called for assistance.

Taxi refuses to yield despite sirens

As the ambulance rushed towards the hospital with its sirens blaring, a taxi suddenly cut in front of it and refused to give way.

Dashcam footage shows the taxi staying in the far-left lane, slowing down and obstructing the emergency vehicle’s path.

Despite the medical team’s efforts to resuscitate the man, the ambulance was unable to reach the hospital in time, and the patient was pronounced dead at 8.45am.

Police investigating incident

A witness told Thai broadcaster MCOT that the ambulance had its siren on full blast, but the taxi refused to move.

It was such a narrow road, if they only gave a bit of room, maybe the patient would’ve survived.

Meanwhile, police are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident and have summoned the taxi driver for questioning.

In addition to charging the driver for obstructing an ambulance, authorities are also working to improve traffic flow and raise awareness among drivers about the importance of yielding to emergency vehicles.

