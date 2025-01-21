Elon Musk’s gesture at Trump’s celebratory rally draws online comparisons to ‘Nazi salute’

A New York-based NGO that combats antisemitism called it "an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute".

By - 21 Jan 2025, 3:49 pm

During US President Donald Trump’s celebratory rally on 20 Jan, Elon Musk made a salute gesture during his speech dedicated to Trump that drew controversy.

Source: PBS NewsHour on YouTube

The celebratory rally was held at the Capital One Arena in Washington after Trump’s inauguration.

“This is what victory feels like, ” Musk exclaimed, adding that this “was no ordinary victory”.

“This was a fork in the road of human civilisation.”

He thanked the people for “making it happen”.

Musk’s salute gesture at Trump’s rally resembles Hitler’s ‘fascist salute’

Musk then placed his right hand over his chest with his fingers pressed together and with his palm facing down, he extended his arm out at an upward angle.

He then turned and repeated the same gesture to the crowd behind him.

“My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilisation is assured,” he said after making the gestures.

Source: Getty Images via Reddit

According to the Economic Times, Musk’s gesture has been widely interpreted as similar to the Nazi’s ‘Sieg Heil’ salute.

Musk’s ‘fascist salute’ at Trump’s rally stirs controversy

The gesture has since taken the internet by storm.

While many compared the gesture to Hitler’s Nazi salute, the New York Times reports that some online interpreted it as a Roman salute, also known as the ‘fascist salute’ that later on was adopted by the Nazis.

Nazi-like gestures such as this are illegal in some European countries including Germany.

In an X post, the Anti-Defamation League — a New York-based non-governmental organisation that combats antisemitism, prejudice, and discrimination — called the gesture “an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute”.

“In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath,” the post said.

Some other X users defended Musk, saying that he was merely expressing his heartfelt thanks to the people who made Trump’s victory possible.

Featured image adapted from Getty Images via Reddit and PBSNewsHour on YouTube

