President Trump to impose 104% tariffs on China, up from previously announced 34%

US President Donald Trump to impose 104% tariffs on imports from China

United States (US) President Donald Trump is set to impose sweeping 104% tariffs on all imports from China — a significant escalation from the previously announced 34%, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Tuesday (8 April).

The tariffs took effect on Wednesday (9 April).

President Trump initially introduced the 34% tariff on 2 April, but following Beijing’s retaliatory move to implement a matching 34% counter-tariff, he warned of further action.

The decision has rattled global markets and intensified fears of a looming recession.

China rejects US ‘blackmail’ as trade tensions escalate

After Beijing matched Washington’s 34% tariffs with duties of its own on American goods, President Trump threatened to impose an additional 50% levy unless China backed down.

In a social media post on Monday (7 April), Trump gave Beijing until the following day to reverse its position or face the steeper tariffs.

Hours later, China responded defiantly, vowing to “fight to the end” — a move that further deepened fears of a full-blown trade war.

According to the BBC, China’s commerce ministry denounced the planned increase as “a mistake on top of a mistake”, insisting it would not yield to what it described as US “blackmail”.

Liu Hong, a senior editor at state-run news agency Xinhua, echoed the hardline stance, stating on social media:

China does not provoke trouble, but it is not afraid of trouble either.

As tensions escalate, China is preparing for a drawn-out economic conflict.

Manufacturers, facing mounting uncertainty, are already warning of shrinking profits and rushing to explore overseas production alternatives, Reuters reported.

US begins talks with allies

While maintaining a hard line on China, the Trump administration is moving to open negotiations with other countries affected by the new tariff measures.

“Countries like China, who have chosen to retaliate and try to double down on their mistreatment of American workers, are making a mistake,” said Ms Leavitt. “President Trump has a spine of steel, and he will not break.”

She added that if China chooses to engage constructively, the president would be “incredibly gracious”.

Despite the firm stance toward Beijing, Washington is actively reaching out to key allies.

According to Reuters, close trading partners such as South Korea and Japan have scheduled talks with US officials. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is also set to visit Washington next week.

“Right now, we’ve received the instruction to prioritise our allies and our trading partners like Japan and Korea and others,” White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told Fox News.

Trump has directed his trade team to develop “tailor-made” agreements for nearly 70 countries that have expressed interest in discussions.

However, exemptions remain off the table for now.

Also read: S’pore hit with 10% tariffs after Trump announcements, ASEAN among most affected

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from ABC News and Reuters.