Decommissioned MRT train transformed into boutique hotel pod, complete with original wheels & route maps

Decommissioned MRT train becomes unique hotel in Singapore

A local startup has transformed a retired MRT carriage into a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel — complete with original wheels, route maps, and station-inspired room names — offering guests a nostalgic stay on tracks that once moved the nation.

Decommissioned MRT carriage now a stylish eight-room hotel

Officially launched on Friday (11 Apr), the new Train Pod@one-north project repurposes a third-generation MRT carriage from Singapore’s North-South and East-West Lines into a compact eight-room hotel.

It’s located at JTC LaunchPad@one-north, right in the heart of Singapore’s buzzing tech and innovation district.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, each room, approximately seven square metres in size, comes with a bunk bed for two, a private bathroom, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and a TV.

The rooms are named after iconic MRT stations like Tiong Bahru, Jurong East and Eunos — adding a touch of Singaporean flavour for guests and train enthusiasts alike.

Guests can even find nostalgic elements like preserved control panels, MRT route maps, and repurposed train seats that now serve as outdoor benches.

‘Like a mini MRT museum’

The brainchild behind the project is Tiny Pod founder Seah Liang Chiang, who previously launched a container-style micro-hotel.

Mr Seah shared that the Train Pod project was supported by SMRT and various other sponsors, and took eight months and around S$300,000 to complete.

“We elevated the entire train car and preserved most of its original structure, including the wheels underneath,” Mr Seah said. “The third-generation carriages have been decommissioned, but by converting one into a hotel, we’re able to preserve it — like a mini museum — so future generations can see what our MRT trains used to look like and how they were built.”

The train was transported to one-north and hoisted into place using heavy-duty cranes, marking a major feat in logistics and design.

The hotel’s outdoor common area features vending machines, an outdoor kitchen, and laundry facilities, all designed with a nod to the MRT theme.

Hotel bookings will begin next month

Bookings for the Train Pod will officially open next month, with room rates starting from S$80 per night.

The concept is aimed at offering a unique staycation experience, especially for young people, tourists, and train lovers.

Also read: Decommissioned SMRT train converted to co-living hotel with 8 rooms at one-north

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.