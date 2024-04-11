Decommissioned SMRT train converted to co-living hotel with 8 rooms at one-north

SMRT train turned co-living hotel expected to be ready in Sep 2024

Falling asleep on the train will soon happen more than just on your commutes to and from work if you book a stay at this co-living hotel that’s repurposed from an old SMRT train.

With renovation works already ongoing, the hotel will likely be ready in a few months.

Then, folks looking for a unique accommodation to stay at can add this venue to their list of options.

SMRT train hotel will have 8 rooms with attached toilets

Unlike most trains, you won’t have to exit the vehicle to find the nearest washroom in an ’emergency’.

According to JTC and Tiny Pod in their joint release about the train hotel today (11 April), each of the eight rooms available comes with an attached bathroom.

Inside each room is a cosy set-up with a bed for two, a mini work desk and air-conditioning so you can rest in comfort.

The rooms retain some of the original MRT carriage features such as the handles and MRT map that’ll remind guests of the structure’s past existence.

Perhaps an even more realistic depiction of that will be in the LCD panels in the driver’s compartment, which JTC and Tiny Pod say “will depict real-life footage of the train’s earlier journey through the tunnel, creating an immersive experience”.

Recreational space, vending machines & bicycle racks available

Outside, food and beverage vending machines mean guests can have access to snacks around the clock.

There will also be benches — repurposed from MRT seats — for those who want to enjoy the outdoor breeze or chill under the stars at night.

Folks who cycle from nearby locations or brought their bikes along for leisurely rides in the area can leave them at the bicycle racks.

All these amenities sit within a recreational green space or mini park of sorts where visitors and guests can unwind during their stay.

No need to worry about safety as the rooms come with smart lock systems by local start-up Igloo Home that’ll keep them secure.

Renovation works on the train hotel began last month, with the facilities slated to be ready by Sep 2024.

Here’s where you can find it when the time comes:



Train Hotel at LaunchPad @ one-north

Address: 69 Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore 139961 (hotel will be next to this block)

Nearest MRT station: one-north

You may visit JTC and Tiny Pod‘s respective websites for future updates on this development.

