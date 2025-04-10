Multiple countries issue travel advisories for citizens entering the US, warning of phone searches & detention

ESTA or visa doesn’t guarantee entry, warn US travel advisories

As the United States (US) wages trade wars on multiple fronts, many countries have since last month issued travel advisories for their citizens about entering the US.

Some of these warnings have alerted travellers that their phones may be searched, while others advised them to double-check their visa status or they might face arrest and detention.

US border officials can search electronic devices, Canada warns

Many of the US’ closest allies have issued new and revised travel advisories following the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

For example, Canada has warned its citizens that US border officials can search their electronic devices.

While travellers could turn off their phones before border control, officers may reject entry if their request to search one’s phone is denied.

Those who are denied entry could be detained while awaiting deportation, the Canadian government’s travel advice said.

ESTA or US visa doesn’t guarantee entry: Germany

Meanwhile, Germany’s Foreign Office website has warned that an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) or a US visa does not guarantee that border security will let you in.

It recommended that travellers bring proof of a return journey.

Even if one slightly overstays their visa, they can be arrested, detained and deported, it said.

Transgender people advised to be cautious

Some countries also advised transgender people to be cautious while travelling to the US.

Denmark, whose citizens are allowed to have an “X” marked on their passports under sex, said it could be challenging to visit the US.

Those who have the “X” gender designation or have changed gender should contact the US embassy for guidance before travelling, the European country added.

Finland also issued an advisory to citizens whose gender listed on their passport “do not match the gender assigned at birth”, saying the US authorities may deny their application for a travel permit or visa.

US mass deportations still ongoing

News on the US’ controversial mass deportations took a backseat after President Donald Trump announced his near-global tariffs last week, with Singapore also hit with tariffs of 10%.

However, they are still ongoing after the US Supreme Court allowed Mr Trump to use a wartime law to deport many immigrants — including some reportedly with no criminal records — to a prison in El Salvador.

Many international students have also reportedly had their visas revoked for activities that “run counter” to US national interests, including many who had been involved in pro-Palestinian protests.

Also read: President Trump to impose 104% tariffs on China, up from previously announced 34%

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Jose Figueroa on Unsplash.