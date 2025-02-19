Massive fire breaks out at Kranji Crescent warehouse, SCDF urges public to avoid area

Kranji Crescent warehouse ablaze with fire, SCDF says to avoid area

Update on fire (19 Feb, 3pm): SCDF says the firefighting operation is expected to be prolonged. A person from the affected warehouse in Kranji has been conveyed to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

A large fire has engulfed a warehouse in Kranji, sending plumes of thick, dark smoke into the sky.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), it was alerted to the blaze at 11 Kranji Crescent around 10.30am today (19 Feb).

The space is occupied by recycling and waste management company Wah and Hua.

At the time of its arrival, the fire was “well alight”, said SCDF.

It involved waste materials within the warehouse, which measures about 50m by 50m.

SCDF firefighters battling fire at Kranji with water jets

The blaze has caught the attention of many in the area, who posted videos and photos of the scene on social media.

“Is there a fire at Kranji?” asked a netizen in the 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 Facebook group.

According to Mr Syafix Ameer, who witnessed the scene, officers are facing difficulties in extinguishing the flames.

SCDF said its officers are currently combating the fire with six water jets and an unmanned firefighting machine.

The public is advised to avoid the area, as traffic congestion is building up nearby.

SCDF has also urged residents to consider alternative routes to avoid the affected zone. According to The Straits Times, this is the third reported fire at the address since 2018.

