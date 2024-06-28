Delivery van crushed between trucks after driver attempts to overtake one at Lim Chu Kang Road

Delivery van attempts to cut into truck’s lane, ends up crushed

A delivery van emblazoned with the Lalamove logo was captured on footage completely crushed between two heavy goods vehicles.

In a video posted on SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on 28 June, the caption said the scene was filmed on 27 June along Lim Chu Kang Road.

The almost unrecognisable white van was a mangled wreck, while the orange truck beside it, bearing the name Huationg Contractor, had water gushing out of its back.

On its right, a blue waste management truck bearing the logo WH (Wah & Hua), also showed considerable damage, including a flat tyre and broken window on the driver’s side.

Another dark blue truck was seen smashed against the back of the WH truck.

New footage shows white van trying to cut into cam truck’s lane

Later, SG Road Vigilante – SGRV uploaded another video showing the exact moment the collision occurred at around 6.05pm that day.

The footage, presumably taken from the WH truck, shows the vehicle moving in the middle lane of the road.

A white Lalamove Toyota Hiace appears on its left, swiftly speeding up in an attempt to overtake it as there’s a stationary vehicle on the leftmost lane.

Seemingly misjudging the distance, the white van ends up clipping the back of the orange truck and swerving into the middle lane.

The truck could not avoid the van in time and barrels through it before coming to a stop.

Most Facebook users reacted with incredulity, with many commenting on the speed at which the white van was going.

Others expressed concern for the driver’s condition.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told MS News that it was alerted to the incident along Lim Chu Kang Road at about 6.10pm.

One person was conveyed to National University Hospital while another was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Responding to queries from MS News, a spokesman from Lalamove said the company is aware of the incident.

“We are in touch with the affected driver-partner. To the best of our knowledge, the driver-partner is in stable condition.”

It added that it is waiting for the authorities on their investigations and “will fully cooperate with the authorities if needed”.

MS News has reached out to Wah & Hua for more information.

